Emmerdale's Samantha Giles speaks out on becoming a witch after casting a spell to find husband

4 August 2020, 11:43

Samantha Giles has spoken out about becoming a witch
Samantha Giles has spoken out about becoming a witch. Picture: ITV

After leaving Emmerdale last year, Samantha Giles has turned her hand to writing children's books.

Former Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles has opened up about becoming a witch after publishing her first children’s book.

The 49-year-old - who played Bernice Blackstock in the ITV soap for 20 years - identifies as a Wiccan and practices a form of Pagan witchcraft.

Appearing on This Morning to discuss her book with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, she also revealed a bit about using spells.

She told the hosts: “Wiccan is a form of religion in a way.

“It is mostly about nature, harnessing the power of nature and using this in spells.”

Samantha Giles appeared on This Morning to speak about her new book
Samantha Giles appeared on This Morning to speak about her new book. Picture: ITV

She then added: “But you don’t have to do spells to follow Wiccan.”

This comes after Samantha previously opened up about using a love spell to meet her husband Sean 15 years ago.

Read More: How old is Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles and how did she become a witch?

She told The Mirror, last week: “It isn’t as bonkers as it sounds.

“I wrote down exactly what I was after and used candles and crystals to do the magic.

“A few months later exactly what I’d written appeared. As if by magic!

“It’s no different to the book, The Secret. You ritualise and visualise and get what you want in life.”

The star shares two children with her husband - daughters Eve, 12 and Olivia, eight.

And Samantha has revealed her new book was loosely based on her young girls, who were on hand to give their honest feedback when she was writing it.

Explaining the story to Eamonn and Ruth, she said: “Rosemary is the eldest, she sees colours and auras around people.

“Her dad suffers from depression and she sees a cloud appear above his head. They live with four other witches and wizards, but their dad never sees them.

“When one witch goes missing, Rosemary thinks it has something to do with her dad’s cloud and wants to uncover the truth.”

Now Read: Who is The Deceived star Emily Reid who plays Ophelia and what else has she been in?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tatto Fixers was filmed in Hackney

Where is the Tattoo Fixers shop? London location revealed

Sketch is one of the Tattoo Artists on Tattoo Fixers

Who is Sketch from Tattoo Fixers, how old is he and is he married?

Celebrities

Paul has been linked to US singer Phoebe Bridgers

Does The Deceived star Paul Mescal have a girlfriend and is he dating Phoebe Bridgers?

Celebrities

Money Heist's Nairobi is played by Alba Flores

Who plays Nairobi in Money Heist, how old is she and what else has Alba Flores been in?
Linda spoke out on GMB

Linda Nolan bravely speaks of 'traumatic' double cancer diagnosis in heartbreaking GMB interview

Trending on Heart

Eat Out To Help Out launched on August 3

Does Eat Out To Help Out apply to Deliveroo, Just Eat and other takeaways?

Lifestyle

Line of Duty is back for season 6

Line of Duty season 6: When will the new series air, who is in the cast and is there a trailer?
Drayton Manor has gone into administration

Has Drayton Manor gone into administration?

Travel

Where is The Deceived filmed?

Where is The Deceived set? Filming locations for Channel 5 drama revealed
Catherine Walker is starring as Roisin in The Deceived

The Deceived: Who is Roisin actress Catherine Walker and what else has she been in?
Brian McFadden and his fiancée suffered a devastating miscarriage

Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle 'devastated' over miscarriage following year of IVF treatment

Celebrities