Emmerdale's Samantha Giles speaks out on becoming a witch after casting a spell to find husband

Samantha Giles has spoken out about becoming a witch. Picture: ITV

After leaving Emmerdale last year, Samantha Giles has turned her hand to writing children's books.

Former Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles has opened up about becoming a witch after publishing her first children’s book.

The 49-year-old - who played Bernice Blackstock in the ITV soap for 20 years - identifies as a Wiccan and practices a form of Pagan witchcraft.

Appearing on This Morning to discuss her book with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, she also revealed a bit about using spells.

She told the hosts: “Wiccan is a form of religion in a way.

“It is mostly about nature, harnessing the power of nature and using this in spells.”

Samantha Giles appeared on This Morning to speak about her new book. Picture: ITV

She then added: “But you don’t have to do spells to follow Wiccan.”

This comes after Samantha previously opened up about using a love spell to meet her husband Sean 15 years ago.

She told The Mirror, last week: “It isn’t as bonkers as it sounds.

“I wrote down exactly what I was after and used candles and crystals to do the magic.

“A few months later exactly what I’d written appeared. As if by magic!

“It’s no different to the book, The Secret. You ritualise and visualise and get what you want in life.”

The star shares two children with her husband - daughters Eve, 12 and Olivia, eight.

And Samantha has revealed her new book was loosely based on her young girls, who were on hand to give their honest feedback when she was writing it.

Explaining the story to Eamonn and Ruth, she said: “Rosemary is the eldest, she sees colours and auras around people.

“Her dad suffers from depression and she sees a cloud appear above his head. They live with four other witches and wizards, but their dad never sees them.

“When one witch goes missing, Rosemary thinks it has something to do with her dad’s cloud and wants to uncover the truth.”

