Who is The Deceived star Emily Reid who plays Ophelia and what else has she been in?

The Deceived - starring Paul Mescal and Emily Reid - starts on Channel 5 tonight. Here's your need-to-know on Emily, who plays Ophelia.

Hotly-anticipated thriller The Deceived starts tonight (Monday 3 August) on Channel 5, and you'll almost definitely recognise many of its cast.

It stars Paul Mescal, Emily Reid and Emmett J Scanlan, and tells the story of a Cambridge student called Ophelia (Reid) who falls in love with her professor (Scanlan) and has an affair with him.

The Deceived starts on Channel 5 tonight. Picture: Channel 5

The drama explores the dangers of “gaslighting, of infiltrating another’s mind and how that can affect a person,” and is set in both Cambridge and Donegal, northwest Ireland.

Here's your need-to-know on Emily Reid.

Who is Emily Reid and what other TV shows has she been in?

Ophelia is a Cambridge English student who falls in love with her professor. Picture: Channel 5

Emily is an English actress best known for her role as Sophia Trenchard in ITV's Belgravia, as well as Roxanna Dubiki on the ITV comedy-drama series The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

In The Deceived, Emily plays an Cambridge English student undergraduate called Ophelia Marsh, who falls in love with her professor, named Michael Callaghan.

Emily recently opened up about the issue of gaslighting that the show explores, saying: "As an actor, I was lucky to have the disconnect, but shooting this project did make me think how terrifying and incredibly abusive it must be to have this happen to you.

"We have had a big movement over the past few years looking at the way women, throughout society and over the years, have been abused in relationships but often that is looked at from a physical or sexual point of view and it is really important to also look at it from a psychological and emotional point of view."

Who else is in The Deceived cast?

Emmett J Scanlan, who has previously appeared in Peaky Blinders, Hollyoaks and Butterfly, stars as Dr Michael Callaghan, who has an affair with his student Ophelia.

Paul Mescal, who rose to international fame with his portrayal of Connell, plays Sean McKeogh, a firefighter and builder working at Michael's house in Knockdara.

Catherine Walker, who has appeared in Shetland and Strike back, plays Michael's wife Roisin Mulvery - a successful fiction writer.

When is The Deceived on Channel 5?

Episode one airs tonight (Monday 3 August) at 9pm on Channel 5. Find out more on Demand 5.

Is there a trailer for The Deceived?

You can watch the full trailer below.

