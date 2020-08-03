I’m A Celebrity 2020: Friends and family banned as new social distancing rules are revealed

There are new rules for I'm A Celebrity 2020. Picture: ITV

How will the I'm A Celebrity 2020 series work? Here's what we know about new social distancing rules...

ITV recently revealed I’m A Celebrity will be back this year, despite coronavirus limiting travel.

But the series will look a little different this year, with lots of social distancing rules in place to keep the celebrities and crew safe.

So, what will the new series of I’m A Celebrity look like and will the celebrities have to quarantine? Here’s what we know…

According to The Sun, bosses have banned the stars from staying in the fancy Versace hotel they are usually put up in before and after their jungle experience.

Ant and Dec will be back in the I'm A Celebrity jungle later this year. Picture: ITV

As well as the £1,000-a-night stay being cut, friends and family won’t be flown Down Under either.

This means the celebs won’t receive the excited cheering from their loved ones when they leave camp, but will instead hop right back on a plane to the UK.

Read More: Woman called Karen reveals she's considering changing her name because of negative stereotypes

A source told the publication: “ITV are in constant contact with the Australian authorities and are making sure everything they do is in line with their requirements.

“Part of that is that there will be no huge entourage waiting for celebrities to leave the jungle.

“And no friends also means no Versace hotel, where they have always stayed in the lap of luxury. When celebs are evicted they’ll be on the first plane home.”

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec will be returning to our screens to front the series when it returns this autumn.

It had been uncertain whether the would be able to jet to Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But ITV boss Kevin Lygo recently said the team are "moving heaven and earth" to try and film the upcoming series.

The channel is also going to broadcast a one-off documentary called I'm A Celebrity: A Jungle Story, which will celebrate the very best moments of the show's 19-year history.

This comes as it was also revealed that Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK will restart production, while extra soap episodes will start in September.

He added: "We're in a better place than we thought we might be and while I haven't got a crystal ball, I am hopeful that with a dozen or so dramas about to go back into production, we won't be watching repeats of Midsomer Murders in January after all."

Now Read: The BAFTAs 2020: The full list of winners and nominees at the TV awards