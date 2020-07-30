ITV confirm I'm A Celeb, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice will return very soon

The shows will be back soon. Picture: ITV

We can't wait for the reality and talent shows to be back on our screens!

After months of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, bosses at ITV have confirmed that some of our favourites shows will definitely be back, and within months.

Some of their main shows such as Britain's Got Talent, The Voice and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be going ahead, with the broadcaster promising a jam-packed autumn TV schedule.

We can expect brand new shows across many of their departments such as Drama, Factual, Entertainment and Daytime.

Britain's Got Talent was brought to a halt earlier this year after filming had to stop after the auditions stages, and the series put on hold before the live semi-finals started.

Now ITV has confirmed that the show will indeed resume production and will also add a one-off catch up show, before then heading into the semi-finals, which will run weekly on Saturday nights in the autumn.

As well as this, fans of I'm A Celeb will be excited to hear that it's definitely returning later this year after there were a lot of doubts around wether or not the show will be able to continue as normal due to travel restrictions.

I'm A Celeb is definitely back. Picture: ITV

This year marks the Australia-based competition show's 20th year which will only add to the excitement.

In celebration, a one off documentary called I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will celebrate all the very best moments of the show’s incredible run.

Similarly to BGT, The Voice will also be retuning after the series was forced on pause, with a catch-up show bringing us back to speed before we dive into the live shows.

ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo said: "We kept Coronation Streetand Emmerdale on air during the past few months, our Daytime has never performed better and we had brand new entertainment shows on a Saturday, every week.

"Now is the time to look forward to the autumn.

"ITV has some fantastic new programmes - from brand new drama, to both new and long established entertainment to trailblazing factual - all of which we are delighted to present and continue to keep the nation entertained."

Some new shows TV fans can look forward to on ITV include Don’t Rock The Boat, which sees 12 celebrities row from Lands End to John O’Groats in two boats.