The BAFTAs 2020: The full list of winners and nominees at the TV awards

31 July 2020, 19:40 | Updated: 31 July 2020, 20:14
Who won at the BAFTAs? And which TV shows got awards? Find out everything…
The BAFTAs 2020 are slightly different this year, with the stars receiving their awards from home instead of at a glitzy ceremony.
Due to social distancing rules, the stars have got all glammed up to enjoy the show on their sofas.
Presenter Richard Ayoade is joined in the studio by some special guest presenters, while others are announcing winners at home.
But who won at the BAFTAs 2020? Here’s the full list of nominees and winners.
Entertainment performance
WINNER - Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Channel 4
Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two
Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You – BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
Entertainment programme
WINNER - Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
The Greatest Dancer – BBC One
The Rap Game UK – BBC Three
The Voice UK – ITV
Supporting actress
WINNER - Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4
Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix
Reality and constructed factual
WINNER - Race Across The World – BBC Two
Celebrity Gogglebox – Channel 4
Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three
Supporting actor
WINNER - Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV
Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Comedy entertainment programme
WINNER - Taskmaster – Dave
The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
The Last Leg – Channel 4
The Ranganation – BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme
WINNER - Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC Three
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
Sarah Kendall, Frayed – Sky One
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three
Features
WINNER - The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two
Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
Snackmasters – Channel 4
Male performance in a comedy programme
WINNER - Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
Youssef Kerkour, Home – Channel 4
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
Mini-series
WINNER - Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
A Confession – ITV
The Victim – BBC One
The Virtues – Channel 4
Specialist factual
WINNER - Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four
8 Days: To The Moon And Back – BBC Two
Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two
Must-see moment
WINNER - Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One
Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne – ITV
Fleabag, Confessional scene – BBC Three
Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King – Sky Atlantic
Line of Duty, John Corbett’s death – BBC One
Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2
Leading actress
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing – BBC One
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4
Leading actor
Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4
Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One
Drama series
The Crown – Netflix
The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4
Gentleman Jack – BBC One
Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Single drama
Brexit: The Uncivil War – Channel 4
Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One
The Left Behind – BBC Three
Responsible Child – BBC Two
Soap and continuing drama
Casualty – BBC One
Coronation Street – ITV
Emmerdale – ITV
Holby City – BBC One
International
Euphoria – Sky Atlantic
Succession – Sky Atlantic
Unbelievable – Netflix
When They See Us – Netflix
Scripted comedy
Catastrophe – Channel 4
Derry Girls – Channel 4
Fleabag – BBC Three
Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Current affairs
Growing up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches) – Channel 4
The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4
Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One
Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV
Single documentary
The Abused – Channel 5
David Harewood: Psychosis And Me – BBC Tw
The Family Secret – Channel 4
The Last Survivors – BBC Two
Factual series
Crime and Punishment – Channel 4
Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Netflix
Leaving Neverland – Channel 4
Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure – BBC One
News coverage
Hong Kong Protests – Sky News ITV
News At Ten: Election Results – ITN/ITV
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC News/BBC Two
Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC News/BBC Two
Sport
2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV
ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Sky Sports
Cricket Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA – BBC One
Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final – BBC One
Live event
Blue Planet Live – BBC One
Election 2019 Live: The Results – ITN/ITV
Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two
Operation Live – Channel 5
Short-form programme
Anywhere But Westminster – The Guardian
Brain In Gear – BBC iPlayer
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC Four
Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC Four