The BAFTAs 2020: The full list of winners and nominees at the TV awards

The BAFTAs 2020 are slightly different this year, with the stars receiving their awards from home instead of at a glitzy ceremony.

Due to social distancing rules, the stars have got all glammed up to enjoy the show on their sofas.

Presenter Richard Ayoade is joined in the studio by some special guest presenters, while others are announcing winners at home.

But who won at the BAFTAs 2020? Here’s the full list of nominees and winners.

Full list of BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners

Entertainment performance

WINNER - Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Channel 4

Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two

Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Entertainment programme

WINNER - Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Greatest Dancer – BBC One

The Rap Game UK – BBC Three

The Voice UK – ITV

Supporting actress

WINNER - Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4

Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix

Reality and constructed factual

WINNER - Race Across The World – BBC Two

Celebrity Gogglebox – Channel 4

Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three

Supporting actor

WINNER - Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Comedy entertainment programme

WINNER - Taskmaster – Dave

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

The Last Leg – Channel 4

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

WINNER - Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC Three

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Sarah Kendall, Frayed – Sky One

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three

Features

WINNER - The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

Snackmasters – Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy programme

WINNER - Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Youssef Kerkour, Home – Channel 4

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Mini-series

WINNER - Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

A Confession – ITV

The Victim – BBC One

The Virtues – Channel 4

Specialist factual

WINNER - Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four

8 Days: To The Moon And Back – BBC Two

Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two

Must-see moment

WINNER - Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One

Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne – ITV

Fleabag, Confessional scene – BBC Three

Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King – Sky Atlantic

Line of Duty, John Corbett’s death – BBC One

Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing – BBC One

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4

Leading actor

Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4

Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One

Drama series

The Crown – Netflix

The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4

Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Single drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War – Channel 4

Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One

The Left Behind – BBC Three

Responsible Child – BBC Two

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

Emmerdale – ITV

Holby City – BBC One

International

Euphoria – Sky Atlantic

Succession – Sky Atlantic

Unbelievable – Netflix

When They See Us – Netflix

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe – Channel 4

Derry Girls – Channel 4

Fleabag – BBC Three

Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Current affairs

Growing up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches) – Channel 4

The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4

Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One

Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV

Single documentary

The Abused – Channel 5

David Harewood: Psychosis And Me – BBC Tw

The Family Secret – Channel 4

The Last Survivors – BBC Two

Factual series

Crime and Punishment – Channel 4

Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Netflix

Leaving Neverland – Channel 4

Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure – BBC One

News coverage

Hong Kong Protests – Sky News ITV

News At Ten: Election Results – ITN/ITV

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC News/BBC Two

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC News/BBC Two

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV

ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Sky Sports

Cricket Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA – BBC One

Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final – BBC One

Live event

Blue Planet Live – BBC One

Election 2019 Live: The Results – ITN/ITV

Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two

Operation Live – Channel 5

Short-form programme

Anywhere But Westminster – The Guardian

Brain In Gear – BBC iPlayer

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC Four

Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC Four