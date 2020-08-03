Tracy Beaker set to return to TV with new series starring Dani Harmer

Tracy Beaker will be returning to the small screen with a new series. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Alice Dear

Dani Harmer will reprise her role as Tracy Beaker 15 years on.

Tracy Beaker is set to return to TV with a new BBC series.

The series, called My Mum Tracy Beaker, is based on the follow up novel by Jacqueline Wilson which was published in 2018.

The story follows the life of Tracy as a single mum to 12-year-old Jess, years after growing up in the famous 'dumping ground'.

Dani Harmer, 31, will be reprising her famous role. Picture: Getty

Actress Dani Harmer, 31, will be reprising her role as Tracy Beaker, and said she is "over to moon" about the new series.

Talking to The Sun, she said: "I can’t wait to return again to the role of Tracy. I'm a fan myself.

"I want to know what happens next and where this journey takes her. Being a mother, I know how much it changes you."

She added: "I’m looking forward to seeing how it has changed Tracy but still keeping her the same feisty, strong female lead that people know and love".

The new series is based on the 2018 book by Jacqueline Wilson. Picture: Getty

The Story of Tracy Beaker, the original series, aired on CBBC from 2002 to 2005.

Five years later, the cast returned to our screens in Tracy Beaker Returns from 2010 to 2012.

While we know Dani is returning for the new chapter, it's still unknown if we'll see any of the other children from the dumping ground.

