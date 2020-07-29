Channel 5 is searching for naughty dogs to be trained for new series

Is your doggo causing endless problems in your house? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is back with a third series, and they're looking to cast the naughty canines right now.

Channel 5's Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is returning with a third series, which means they are in need of some more mischievous doggies.

The production company behind the show, Avalon Factual, are looking for dogs to star in the upcoming series, and receive expert training from Graeme Hall.

The show's premise follows the dog trainer as he sets out to change the behaviours of some of the UK's most mischievous pooches, whether they sneak food, mess on the floor, or are just all together a bit of a nightmare.

Dog trainer Graeme Hall is back to help people with their naughty pets. Picture: Instagram/Graeme Hall

Graeme Hall has previously said that he doesn't believe any dog is really naughty, they just need guidance in learning what is right and wrong.

The production company are urging people to get in contact if they think their dog would be great for the show.

The show's premise follows the dog trainer as he sets out to change the behaviours of some of the UK's most mischievous pooches. Picture: Getty

Interested pet owners have been asked to email the team at dogs@avalonuk.com, or call 020 7598 7365 if they feel their dog "could benefit from Graeme's help".

The show has previously tackled issues in dogs such as fighting with other pets, running away, eating from the dinner table, vicious barking and even biting.

If you have a dog that needs help, you can contact the team on email or phone.

