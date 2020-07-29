Channel 5 is searching for naughty dogs to be trained for new series

29 July 2020, 15:37

Is your doggo causing endless problems in your house?
Is your doggo causing endless problems in your house? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is back with a third series, and they're looking to cast the naughty canines right now.

Channel 5's Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly is returning with a third series, which means they are in need of some more mischievous doggies.

The production company behind the show, Avalon Factual, are looking for dogs to star in the upcoming series, and receive expert training from Graeme Hall.

The show's premise follows the dog trainer as he sets out to change the behaviours of some of the UK's most mischievous pooches, whether they sneak food, mess on the floor, or are just all together a bit of a nightmare.

READ MORE: The UK's most popular dog breeds

Dog trainer Graeme Hall is back to help people with their naughty pets
Dog trainer Graeme Hall is back to help people with their naughty pets. Picture: Instagram/Graeme Hall

Graeme Hall has previously said that he doesn't believe any dog is really naughty, they just need guidance in learning what is right and wrong.

The production company are urging people to get in contact if they think their dog would be great for the show.

The show's premise follows the dog trainer as he sets out to change the behaviours of some of the UK's most mischievous pooches
The show's premise follows the dog trainer as he sets out to change the behaviours of some of the UK's most mischievous pooches. Picture: Getty

Interested pet owners have been asked to email the team at dogs@avalonuk.com, or call 020 7598 7365 if they feel their dog "could benefit from Graeme's help".

The show has previously tackled issues in dogs such as fighting with other pets, running away, eating from the dinner table, vicious barking and even biting.

If you have a dog that needs help, you can contact the team on email or phone.

READ NOW: Expert shares three easy ways to check if your dog is one of Britain's overweight pets

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Amar Latif is starring on the new series of Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Amar Latif? Meet the first ever blind Celebrity Masterchef star
Phil Daniels is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Phil Daniels? Celebrity Masterchef 2020 contestant's height, acting career and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Maisie Smith first appeared on EastEnders when she was six

EastEnders' Maisie Smith's transformation from child actress to social media star

Celebrities

Love on the Spectrum was filmed in Australia

Where is Netflix's Love on the Spectrum filmed?

Where are the Love On The Spectrum cast now?

Love on the Spectrum cast: what Michael, Mark, Maddi, Chloe and more are up to now

Trending on Heart

Black Is King will be released on Disney Plus on July 31

When is Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King released, what is it about and where can I watch it?

Music

Mark Labbett has updated fans on his weight loss journey

The Chase star Mark Labbett proudly shows off impressive weight loss

Celebrities

We are looking for talented kids to appear on Heart Breakfast

Heart Breakfast's Little Summer Show Offs: How to get your child on air
The UK are re-introducing a quarantine period

Which European countries will be on UK travel quarantine list?

Travel

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent MOT warning

Martin Lewis issues urgent MOT warning to UK drivers 48 hours ahead of new rules

Lifestyle