From pugs to golden retrievers: The UK's most popular dog breeds

20 November 2019, 17:50

The most popular doggies of the year have been revealed
The most popular doggies of the year have been revealed. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Britain's top good boys have been revealed and the results might just shock you.

Dogs are possibly one of the best things on earth. Fact. And they come in all different shapes, sizes and breeds, everyone has their preferences.

But there are a few that have come out on top for 2019, with some surprising and some very expected.

Spaniels were on the list
Spaniels were on the list. Picture: PA

The Kennel Club have compiled a list after collecting information on what everyone's favourite is and the results reveal that unsurprisingly.. the most loved is a Labrador.

Just after the Lab, comes the French Bulldog, which topped the leaderboard last year but fell one place this year.

This is followed by the cocker spaniel, bulldog and English springer spaniel.

The golden retriever was in the sixth position, with Dachshunds in seventh, pug coming in eighth place and German shepherds in ninth.

The final dog in the top 10 this year was the miniature schnauzer.

The full list is as follows:

Retriever (labrador)

French Bulldog

Spaniel (cocker)

Bulldog

Spaniel (English springer)

Retriever (Golden)

Dachshund (Miniature smooth haired)

Pug

German shepherd dog

Miniature schnauzer

Sausage dogs were also on the list of popular dogs
Sausage dogs were also on the list of popular dogs. Picture: PA

Bill Lambert, spokesperson for the Kennel Club, said: "People simply forget there are so many different dog breeds, with different personalities and characteristics, and it’s not just the popular, well-known ones that make a great match for our varying lifestyles.

"These latest figures show that whilst some historic native breeds like the corgi are having a revival, others continue to fall rapidly in popularity and are genuinely at risk of disappearing.

"While we’re lucky to have such diversity amongst our canine companions, it is worrying that old favourites like the pointer and Parson Russell terrier are dropping in numbers to historical lows."

