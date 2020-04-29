Expert shares three easy ways to check if your dog is one of Britain's overweight pets

More than half of Britain's dogs are carrying excess weight, which can cause serious health issues for them - and expensive vet bills for their owners.

When it comes to pets and treats, a lot of them have us wrapped around their paw - and it's having a huge effect on their waistlines.

Whether it's hypnotising you with their big eyes so you give them a bit of your dinner, pestering you as you make a cup of tea for a biscuit, making noise until we placate them with something to eat, or just helping themselves to scraps (and the rubbish bin), our animals have learnt plenty of ways to top up their daily calorie allowance.

Read more: How to use cardboard boxes and toilet roll tubes to keep dogs entertained in lockdown

Dogs love treats and snacks as much as their owners. Picture: Getty

And now, staggering new research has revealed that HALF of Britain's dogs are overweight.

A new ITV show that started this week, How To Keep Your Dog Happy at Home, shred how you can check if your pooch needs to lose a few pounds.

Vets from the PDSA said to:

- Check the feel of their tail

- Feel for extra ‘padding’ along the spine and hips

- Monitor the shape of their stomachs

Experts share how to check if your dog is overweight on the new show. Picture: Getty

The first episode of the series, which is narrated by Martin Clunes, also gives owners ideas for how to stop their dogs begging for food and reveals why canines are said to have mastered the ‘eyebrow raise’.

Read more: Woman shares genius hack to trim dog's nails during lockdown

Ben Fogle tries dog yoga in the new series. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram

Filming began before lockdown, so we see Ben Fogle trying 'doga' (dog yoga) with a group of other humans and hounds, but there is also videos sent in by owners as well as previously recorded footage.

Quarantine is a weird time for all of us - but it's safe to say our pets love having us at home with them, even if they are getting less outside time to sniff, stretch and interact with other doggies than usual.

How To Keep Your Dog Happy at Home is available to stream on ITV Player, and airs Tuesdays at 8:30pm on ITV