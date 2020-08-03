Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli shocks fans with his silver fox hair transformation

Bruno's debuted his new look and fans want him to keep it. Picture: Getty + Shutterstock

The feisty Italian judge has a loyal fanbase who are in love with the new natural look.

Bruno Tonioli has recently been sporting a different kind of 'do to his usual black locks, and fans are loving it.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 64, has decided to let his natural hair come through and has embraced the grey hair, and he looks great.

Bruno accepted an award for Strictly. Picture: Shutterstock

Los Angeles-based Bruno has been spotted out and about sporting the silver fox look, and also accepted an award at the TV BAFTAs last week with the grey locks.

He's also built up an impressive tan lapping up the Californian sunshine through lockdown.

Like many of us, the star has enjoyed a lockdown make under, and the fans couldn't help but express how much they love it.

Bruno's TV BAFTA appearance was to accept a win for Strictly Come Dancing, who took the crown for Best Entertainment.

He spoke via Zoom and was joined by judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, plus co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Bruno with his co-stars. Picture: PA

Bruno said: "The biggest thank you goes to all of you our viewers, I tell you without you we will not be here, and I really hope to keep you entertained and happy for many years to come."

Craig then set off a confetti canon and added: "Thank you darlings and thanks to you too Tess and Claudia, can I say ladies you two are simply fabulous."

Of course, fans were obsessed with Bruno's new look and they flocked to Twitter to comment on his hair.

One fan tweeted: "Let's talk about Bruno Tonioli's incredible silver locks"

Another added: "Your hair is flipping fabulous – please keep it."