Jess Wright asks stunned Michelle Keegan to be her bridesmaid after surprising her at home

Michelle Keegan answered the door in a dressing gown after Jess Wright surprised her at home.

Jess Wright asked sister-in-law Michelle Keegan to be her bridesmaid after surprising her by turning up on her doorstep.

The former TOWIE star shared an clip of the sweet moment to Instagram, and Michelle Keegan can be seen looking stunned on her doorstep in a dressing gown.

Michelle Keegan will be one of Jess' 15 bridesmaids. Picture: Instagram/Jess Wright

The Our Girl star, 33, who is married to Jess' brother and Heart presenter Mark Wright, looked stunned as Jess showered her with flowers and balloons (while of course keeping at a safe distance), and exclaimed: "I'm actually shaking!"

Michelle added: "Aww Jess, I want to hug you!" during the adorable moment.

Jess is having 15 bridesmaids at her wedding to fiancee William Lee-Kemp.

In the clip, she was also seen giving her 19-year-old sister Natalya's house a letter asking her to be Maid of Honour.

Jess asked her sister Natalya to be her Maid of Honour. Picture: Instagram/Jess Wright

Reading the message out loud, a tearful Natalya said: "So Natalya, as I become I, as I become a bride, I need you by my side, please be my maid of honour."

Jess shared the full video to Instagram, captioning it: "Asking my bridesmaids during a pandemic...

"When rules were slightly lifted, I felt this was the best way of telling my nearest & dearest, that I would love them to be my bridesmaids 💐 Yes there are a lot 🙉 however, I have a lot of best friends, cousins, & sisters! 💝🌸".

