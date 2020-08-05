Richard Bacon shares horrifying moment his car burst into flames while he was driving his children

TV star Richard Bacon has shared photos after his family car went up in flames.

Richard Bacon has revealed his car went up in flames while he was driving in California yesterday.

The 44-year-old was in the car with his wife, Rebecca McFarlane, and his young children Arthur, eight, and Ivy, six, as well as their dog.

Sharing the horrifying moment with his Instagram followers, Richard posted photos of his vehicle with huge flames coming out of the engine.

Videos also see the fire brigade tending to the fire before his car being towed away from the scene.

Richard Bacon's car burst into flames on the road. Picture: Instagram

Firefighters had to be called to the scene. Picture: Instagram

In another clip, the former Blue Peter presenter showed Arthur and Ivy as they wearing helmets as their car was hosed down.

The family could also be seen safe and smiling as they got a lift home in a van with the burned out car being towed behind them.

Alongside the post, Richard wrote: "I guess we’re gonna need a lift home.

"Thanks to the lovely Santa Monica fire department and the delightful people on the PCH who stopped to help. The car started making a funny noise as we drove home from Malibu."

He then explained: "Because we’ve seen a lot of films we moved back thinking it might explode. It didn’t. Apparently that’s just a movie thing.

"All four of us were in there. Everyone fine and happy. May not go with Land Rover next time."

His followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Omg 😮 dude!!!!!! So bad. Glad you are all safe xx”

“Unbelievable- so glad you are all ok. Awful,” said another.

Richard Bacon and his wife now live in LA. Picture: Instagram

His good pal - and Heart presenter - Mark Wright also send his well wishes, writing: “Glad you’re all good mate x”

Richard is now based in the US with his family after a successful TV career in Britain.

After bagging a presenting role on Blue Peter, he’s also hosted shows such as This Morning, The Wright Stuff and Good Morning Britain.

