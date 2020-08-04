Katie Price explains how she broke both feet on holiday

4 August 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 14:48

Katie Price revealed she had a 'silly little accident' while on holiday in Turkey.

Katie Price broke both feet after jumping over a wall 'without judging the height' while on holiday.

The former glamour model, 41, is in Turkey with her boyfriend Carl Woods and her kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 13 - and she announced that she'd injured herself last week.

She's now clarified what happened on her YouTube channel, saying: "Silly me, at my age, should calm things down. Basically, silly little accident. I was running and jumped over a wall, as it was a little shortcut, and didn’t really judge the height.

"I just sort of fell funny on my ankles and I fractured the hairline on my heels and stuff. The hospital here wanted to operate and wanted to put pins in and stuff. Because I’m away, I’d rather wait until I get home.

"It’s the most painful thing ever. Like when I was trying to put the cast on, I was screaming in pain. They said I won’t be able to walk for three to six months."

Katie first shared a photo of her injuries on July 30, writing: "Yes it’s true I have broken my ankles and my feet , I have to have both feet operated on and pins put in been told I won’t be able to walk for 3 to 6 months , @carljwoods is being amazing looking after me ❤️❤️".

She later followed it up with a picture of her bandaged legs on a sun lounger alongside the caption: "Still going to enjoy the sun and create new tan lines 😂".

