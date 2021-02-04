Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

The optical illusion has divided the internet. Picture: Jam Press

By Polly Foreman

An optical illusion that could be a dog or a man is causing a serious stir - what do you see?

We've barely recovered from last year's 'dog or clown' - and now we have a new mind-boggling optical illusion to obsess over.

A photograph taken of a mysterious figure in the snow has left the internet divided - with some people seeing a dog, and others a person.

What do you see?

What do you see? Picture: Jam Press

Facebook users have said they felt 'disorientated' and 'confused' by the pic - which some have said looks like a figure walking in the woods wearing a backpack.

However, on closer inspection, the photograph is actually a dog, a black poodle running toward the camera.

The confusion arose as the tail looks a bit like a person's head - and many people have expressed their confusion about the image.

One person commented: "I had to take my glasses off to see that one."

Another added: "I had to stare at it before I could see it.

A third wrote: "I almost gave up."

The photo is actually of a dog. Picture: Jam Press

A number of people were adamant that they could only see the dog, with one writing: "Why can’t I see the man? I only see the dog."

Another added: "I’m curious as to how the people who saw a man running were able to explain away the fact that running man has a giant dogs head coming out of them."

However, one person was convinced it was a man, writing: “It’s a guy in a sick jacket and hat running into the woods. I can tell by the gait that it’s a person.”

