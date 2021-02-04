Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided
4 February 2021, 16:04 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 16:11
An optical illusion that could be a dog or a man is causing a serious stir - what do you see?
We've barely recovered from last year's 'dog or clown' - and now we have a new mind-boggling optical illusion to obsess over.
A photograph taken of a mysterious figure in the snow has left the internet divided - with some people seeing a dog, and others a person.
What do you see?
Facebook users have said they felt 'disorientated' and 'confused' by the pic - which some have said looks like a figure walking in the woods wearing a backpack.
However, on closer inspection, the photograph is actually a dog, a black poodle running toward the camera.
The confusion arose as the tail looks a bit like a person's head - and many people have expressed their confusion about the image.
One person commented: "I had to take my glasses off to see that one."
Another added: "I had to stare at it before I could see it.
A third wrote: "I almost gave up."
A number of people were adamant that they could only see the dog, with one writing: "Why can’t I see the man? I only see the dog."
Another added: "I’m curious as to how the people who saw a man running were able to explain away the fact that running man has a giant dogs head coming out of them."
However, one person was convinced it was a man, writing: “It’s a guy in a sick jacket and hat running into the woods. I can tell by the gait that it’s a person.”
