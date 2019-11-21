Woman's crafty hack to defrost car windscreen hailed a 'game changer'

By Mared Parry

It'll cut your morning routine in half and it'll take nothing more than an empty bottle.

One mum has revealed her amazing trick for clearing her iced up car windows first thing in the morning - and it's a lot easier than you'd thing.

There's no fiddling or buying expensive products with this no-fuss method, and Angela Hickling shared exactly how she's figured it out on Facebook earlier this week.

Angela shared the hack on Facebook and posed with the bottle in question. Picture: Facebook

The mum revealed that all she needs is an empty stain-remover bottle - one of the ones with the scrubber at the end - which works as a 'scraper' on the car.

Angela revealed she'd picked the Dr Beckman's carpet stain remover bottle which comes with a brush attachment and fills the bottle with warm water.

She hen just glides the brush head over the windscreen and any affected windows and watches the ice get melted in seconds.

All you need an empty bottle filled with water. Picture: Facebook

Sharing a video of the invention in action, she wrote: "I'm a genius, get ya self one of these bottles, fill it with warm water and ya sorted.

"No cold hands scraping anymore and it cleans ya window screen too, the brush bit is ideal."[sic]

The bottles aren't expensive, at around £2.80 from Wilko and of course you also get the product within!

Angela's post has amassed thousands of likes and comments, as well as over 7,000 sharing the tip and praising how great it was.

It's worked a treat for other motorists too! Picture: Facebook

One wrote: "I’m literally going to fish my empty bottle out of the recycling tonight!!! You absolute genius!"

A second added: " Total game changer. I knew this stuff was magic but that's just upped the scales."

While a third wrote: "Maybe you need to patent that, very clever!"

Those wanting to try the trick should stick to warm water rather than boiling.