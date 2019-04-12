New police detectors to catch you when you're using your mobile phone while driving

12 April 2019, 15:19

Drivers will get caught out by a handy new device
Drivers will get caught out by a handy new device. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Drivers who illegally text and drive will easily be caught by police thanks to their newest tool

In a bid to stop drivers from using their phones while driving, the police are introducing a new device that will spot the offenders digitally.

The new detector will work by flagging up any drivers who are using a mobile without a hands-free.

The brand new technology was created by Westcotec and spots when a phone is being used behind the wheel.

Drivers will be caught out easily with the new technology that's already being rolled out
Drivers will be caught out easily with the new technology that's already being rolled out. Picture: PA

Read more: Driver banned after driving into a dog walker

In the event that it happens, a mobile phone symbol will be flashed at the vehicle, advising the driver to stop using their device.

Hampshire and Thames Valley police forces are the first to use the new technology.

A spokesperson for the forces said: "The technology can detect when Bluetooth is being used but cannot detect if a passenger is using the phone, but the sign will still be activated reminding motorists of the distraction of a mobile phone whilst driving."

