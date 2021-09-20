Drivers who do not get 'sufficient sleep' before long journeys could face a penalty

20 September 2021, 16:16

Drivers that get into their cars while tired are at risk of causing a serious accident
Drivers that get into their cars while tired are at risk of causing a serious accident. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The updates made to the Highway Code Rules warn that a failure to do so could result in a fine or a ban on driving.

Drivers could face a penalty or a ban on driving if they do not get "sufficient sleep" before embarking on a long journey.

This is according to the Highway Code, which was updated last week to include the new ruling, alongside 32 others and two new laws.

According to road safety charity Brake, up to four per cent of fatal crashes in the UK are caused by fatigue.

People who get into the driver seat when they are tired run the risk of causing a fatal accident to, not just themselves, but others as well.

An update made to the Highway Code last week means people should not stop on the hard shoulder if they feel tired
An update made to the Highway Code last week means people should not stop on the hard shoulder if they feel tired. Picture: Getty

This is why, according to RAC, crashes caused by drivers falling asleep at the wheel constitutes "dangerous driving".

The update warns motorists that they should not use the hard shoulder for a break if they find themselves feeling drowsy, or risk a hefty fine of up to £5,000.

Instead, drivers who feel tired should stop at the nearest services.

Drivers should get 'sufficient sleep' before they take off on a long journey
Drivers should get 'sufficient sleep' before they take off on a long journey. Picture: Getty

If your tiredness causes an accident, you could be issued a two year ban from the roads or even jail time, depending on the severity of the accident.

The updated Rule 91 of the Highway Code reads: "Get sufficient sleep before embarking on a long journey.

"If you feel sleepy, stop in a safe place. Do not stop in an emergency area or on a hard shoulder of a motorway."

This change in the Highway Code comes just weeks after a man was jailed for 'causing death by dangerous driving'.

Niklaus Warner, 29, fell asleep at the wheel after working a night shift and was involved in a head-on crash which killed the passenger in his car – a 22-year-old pregnant woman.

