Martin Lewis urges millions of UK drivers to check their licence or risk £1,000 fine

Martin Lewis has urged drivers in the UK to check their licences. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

The Money Saving Expert has warned every UK driver about a potential £1,000 fine.

Martin Lewis has warned all drivers to check their licences, with many at risk of a hefty fine.

Speaking to viewers during his Money Show on Tuesday evening, the financial expert said many motorists had their documents automatically renewed during the pandemic.

While driving licences only last ten years, the DVLA said those which expired between February 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 would be granted an extension for 11 months.

But the extension started from the day the licence expired, so for anyone whose licence was about to run out early last year, they will now have to renew it.

Martin Lewis has warned drivers about a £1,000 fine. Picture: ITV

Martin explained: "If your photocard lapses between February 1 and August 31, it will add seven months to your licence.

"However, if your licence expires at any point after this, you won't be covered by the extension, so check now."

He added: "It's the 4b bit, if it's out of date just renew it, you won't get a fine for renewing an out of date licence.

Thousands of people need to update their driving licenses. Picture: Getty Images

"But if you don't sort it out the highest fine you could get is £1,000, so please just sort it out."

According to the DVLA, up to two million photocards are thought to be out of date.

You can renew your licence online, by post or at the Post Office, with the application process costing £14 to online or £17 by post.

Elsewhere in his ‘Summer Special’ money show, Martin also spoke about the best ways to protect holiday bookings from Covid over the summer.

His tips included making sure you are covered by travel insurance, paying on a credit card and picking a flexible travel deal.

He said: “The ability to cancel or change a booking is so important right now, package holidays often from travel agents or travel firms have strong protection.

“This tends to occur when you’re booking two or more things like your flight and hotel together, or major excursions. If Covid restrictions stop the trip, you’re due a refund within 14 days.”

