UK weather: Britain bask in 20C temperatures next month in 16 day heatwave

17 May 2021, 08:09 | Updated: 17 May 2021, 08:34

Temperatures are set to hot up next month
Temperatures are set to hot up next month. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Forecasters have predicted a heatwave is on the way next month.

With May looking like a total washout, we could have something to look forward to next month.

While forecasters are predicting another rainy week of showers and sunshine, the mercury is set to reach 20C by the bank holiday weekend.

AccuWeather are predicting warmer temperatures for most of next month, with the Met Office confirming conditions will become a lot more settled.

According to the experts, a particularly strong spell of sunshine is set to last for 16 days starting on June 15.

Temperatures could reach 20C next month
Temperatures could reach 20C next month. Picture: PA Images

There are also only two days of rain forecast for June so far, making up for the huge rainfall we’ve had this month.

The Met Office also predicts from 30 May to 13 June, things will start to heat up.

Read More: UK weather: Torrential rain to lash Britain this weekend as Met Office warns of May washout

Their forecasters state: “It is likely for conditions to remain changeable with showers at first, but probably also more settled at times with a higher likelihood of drier conditions for many places compared to recent weeks.

“Temperatures are probably recovering to nearer average but with more settled conditions bringing some warmer days, and some cooler nights remain possible, more settled conditions could bring some warmer days.”

Unfortunately, there will be a lot more wet and windy days ahead before things warm up.

According to the BBC, things are set to stay cooler than average this week, with some showers even turning heavy and bringing thunder and hail.

They state: “Through this weekend and next week, we will continue to see a broad area of lower pressure over northern Europe, which has lingered here for some time now.

“A weakened low will bring some unsettled and showery weather this weekend and early next week.

“Later in the week, a low pressure system is expected to push in from the southwest, keeping things unsettled.

“Throughout the weekend and whole of next week, temperatures will be below normal, with the coolest conditions expected next weekend.”

Now Read: UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month as temperatures soar to 27C

Latest News

See more Latest News

More lockdown rules have changed today as the roadmap continues without delays

What lockdown rules change today? Everything you can and can't do from May 17 in England

'Monster' cyclone to batter COVID-ravaged India as'Monster' cyclone to batter COVID-ravaged India as officials scramble to evacuate hundreds of thousands

UK & World

COVID-19: 8.4 million were working from home last year as pandemic struck

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Samantha Womack is loved up with Corrie star Oliver Farnworth

Inside EastEnders' Samantha Womack and Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth's secret romance

TV & Movies

Here's what you need to get into Portugal

Portugal entry requirements: Do you need proof of COVID vaccination for travel?

Travel

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress from Great Plains

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from Great Plains

Celebrities

Brain McFadden has become a dad again

Brian McFadden and fianceé Danielle Parkinson welcome first baby together

Celebrities

The cast of Innocent and where you've seen them before

Innocent season 2 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Innocent season 1 aired back in 2020

What happened at the end of Innocent season 1?

TV & Movies