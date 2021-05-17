UK weather: Britain bask in 20C temperatures next month in 16 day heatwave

Temperatures are set to hot up next month. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

Forecasters have predicted a heatwave is on the way next month.

With May looking like a total washout, we could have something to look forward to next month.

While forecasters are predicting another rainy week of showers and sunshine, the mercury is set to reach 20C by the bank holiday weekend.

AccuWeather are predicting warmer temperatures for most of next month, with the Met Office confirming conditions will become a lot more settled.

According to the experts, a particularly strong spell of sunshine is set to last for 16 days starting on June 15.

Temperatures could reach 20C next month. Picture: PA Images

There are also only two days of rain forecast for June so far, making up for the huge rainfall we’ve had this month.

The Met Office also predicts from 30 May to 13 June, things will start to heat up.

Read More: UK weather: Torrential rain to lash Britain this weekend as Met Office warns of May washout

Their forecasters state: “It is likely for conditions to remain changeable with showers at first, but probably also more settled at times with a higher likelihood of drier conditions for many places compared to recent weeks.

“Temperatures are probably recovering to nearer average but with more settled conditions bringing some warmer days, and some cooler nights remain possible, more settled conditions could bring some warmer days.”

Unfortunately, there will be a lot more wet and windy days ahead before things warm up.

According to the BBC, things are set to stay cooler than average this week, with some showers even turning heavy and bringing thunder and hail.

They state: “Through this weekend and next week, we will continue to see a broad area of lower pressure over northern Europe, which has lingered here for some time now.

“A weakened low will bring some unsettled and showery weather this weekend and early next week.

“Later in the week, a low pressure system is expected to push in from the southwest, keeping things unsettled.

“Throughout the weekend and whole of next week, temperatures will be below normal, with the coolest conditions expected next weekend.”

Now Read: UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month as temperatures soar to 27C