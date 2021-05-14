UK weather: Torrential rain to lash Britain this weekend as Met Office warns of May washout

This weekend the UK will see torrential downpours sweep across the country.

If you were heading to a pub garden this weekend, it’s not good news as torrential rain is set to lash Britain.

Today there will be downpours along the coast, but as we head into the weekend, the rain will travel across the rest of the country.

Forecaster Alex Deakin told the Mirror: "The weather continues a messy pattern across the UK with most places looking fairly cloudy for much of Friday.

"But a few spots will see some sunshine. There will again be some heavy showers developing but not as many as recent days and for quite a few Friday should be a dry day."

He added: "There is more wet weather in the offing towards the weekend."

On Saturday, showers will be heaviest in the south and west, while there should be some sunny spells on Sunday with scattered showers.

Unfortunately, it looks like the unsettled weather is set to continue for the next few days.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said the showers could continue until the beginning of June at least.

He told the Mirror: "The longer-range forecast suggests that by early June there's a hint of things becoming drier and more settled.

"Before that, temperatures could reach close to or above the average. Most likely it will be the mid to high teens - 17 or 18C.

"It looks unsettled for the next week or so. The next 10 days are quite mixed. That means showers and longer spells of rain."

The Met Office's long-range forecast from May 17 to May 26 also warns it will remain unsettled, with the north seeing the best of the weather.

It reads: “The south is most likely to see the bulk of showers and thunderstorms and any longer spells of more persistent rain.

“It’s likely to be breezy at times, especially around coastal areas in the south and west of the country.

“Temperatures will be near to or slightly below average, with the best of any warmer spells in the south east, and with the formation of any overnight frosts becoming less likely.”

This comes after WXCharts showed a mini-heatwave could be on the way next weekend.

Due to a blast of hot air from the Atlantic, the forecasters predicted some areas of the country could see highs of 18C.

