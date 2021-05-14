Friends reunion reveals celebrity guests including David Beckham and Lady Gaga

Friends reunions is coming to our screens this summer. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram/HBO Max

Friends reunion celebrity guests have been revealed, along with new details about the show.

Friends fans try to stay calm, but new details of the reunion special have been revealed.

On Thursday evening, a brand new teaser clip was shared on social media, showing the stars of the show walking side by side from behind.

And now a list of special guests has been unveiled, including the likes of David Beckham and Lady Gaga.

Elsewhere on the star-studded list of celebrities, is Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga and Kit Harington.

Other A-listers include Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Obviously, the iconic characters - Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt Le Blanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) - will be taking centre stage.

They will feature alongside other supporting stars including Maggie Wheeler (Janice), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Reese Witherspoon (Jill) and Tom Selleck (Richard), as well as Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Ross and Monica's parents, Jack and Judy.

Even grumpy neighbour Heckles (Larry Hankin) will be making a special appearance.

A trailer for the reunion shows the six actors walking together to a stripped back version of the show's iconic theme-tune of I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

A caption then teases the special as: "The One Where They Get Back Together".

Jennifer Aniston shared the video on Instagram, writing: "It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?! 😝❤️".

While we don't yet have confirmation on when the reunion will be available to watch in the UK, hopefully it will be announced soon...

Coutenay Cox also shared the video on Instagram, writing: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years.

“I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends…and it was better than ever.”

This comes after rumours of a reunion started circling all the way back in November 2019.

But while the show was originally due to air in May 2020, filming was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

