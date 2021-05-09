The Pursuit of Love filming locations: Where is the period drama filmed?

The Pursuit of Love was filmed in Bristol and Bath. Picture: Getty/BBC

Where is the Pursuit of Love filmed? Locations in Bath, Bristol and Somerset revealed...

If you can’t wait until the new Downton Abbey film later this year, the BBC has a brand new period drama this Spring.

An adaptation of the classic Nancy Mitford novel of the same name, it is set in the interwar period and follows Linda Radlett’s (Lily James) journey to love.

The original book forms part of a trilogy and is narrated by Linda’s cousin Fanny Logan, who is also Linda's best friend.

But where was The Pursuit of Love filmed and what era is it set in?

Where was The Pursuit of Love filmed?

The Pursuit of Love was filmed across Bristol, Bath and Somerset.

The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol

The studios were home to a number of the sets including Linda’s London home, the Radlett’s estate and Cheyney Walk House.

It was also the setting for a neighbouring estate, belonging to Lord Merlin (Andrew Scott).

Green Park Railway Station in Bath

As well as Green Park Railway station in Bath, production also took place at the nearby Georgian terraced street and outside No 1 Royal Crescent Museum.

Rousham House in Oxfordshire is used as Alconleigh. Picture: Getty Images

Rousham House in Oxfordshire

This 1635 Jacobean house is used as the Radlett family home, Alconleigh.

In real life it is the home of the Cottrell-Dormer family and has stunning original features throughout.

Number One Royal Crescent in Bath

Number One Royal Crescent is used as the location of Linda’s Marylebone house in Bryanston Square.

TV lovers will recognise it from popular shows such as Bridgerton and Belgravia.

Dyrham Park in Gloucestershire

Dyrham Park appears in many garden scenes in The Pursuit of Love, including when Lord Merlin mentors Linda.

The 17th century estate is actually owned by The National Trust, and there is now a £10m redevelopment project underway, to restore the mansion.

Lacock Abbey in Chippenham

This beautiful building is actually used to film the University rooms in The Pursuit of Love, including Tony Kroesig’s (Freddie Fox) dorm.

The 1232 house used to be a nunnery but is now owned by the National Trust.

Its beautiful interiors have previously been used to film Harry Potter and Pride and Prejudice.

Lacock Abbey is used to film the Oxford University scenes. Picture: Getty Images

Badminton House in Gloucestershire

Badminton House is also used to film scenes for Alconleigh, with the antler-lined hunting room featured.

The grounds are also used for hunting scenes and the pond stands in for an Italian swimming pool.

Other locations used in production include Dinton Park and Phillips House, Stourhead House and Avon Valley Railway in Bitton.

Laura Aviles, Senior Bristol Film Manager, told Bristol Live: “This part of the UK has everything a production like The Pursuit of Love could possibly need; stately homes, studio space at The Bottle Yard, a strong crew base and supportive film offices in Bristol and Bath.

"Once government had given the green light, Open Book and Moonage Pictures did an excellent job getting the shoot up and running with Covid-safety guidelines firmly in place. It was the hard work and adaptability of crews and companies in Bristol and Bath that enabled the West of England to be at the forefront of shoots like this resuming in the UK.”