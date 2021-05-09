When was The Pursuit of Love filmed?

When was The Pursuit of Love filmed? Picture: BBC

Was The Pursuit of Love filmed during the pandemic? Here's what we know...

If you’re missing Downton Abbey and can’t wait for the second series of Bridgerton The BBC has the perfect new period drama for you.

The Pursuit of Love follows Linda Radlett (Lily James) as she leaves behind her life in Oxfordshire in a bid to find true love.

Set in the interwar period, the series is an adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel of the same name which was published back in 1945.

But when was The Pursuit of Love filmed? Here’s what we know...

When was The Pursuit of Love filmed?

Filming of The Pursuit of Love initially started in the spring of 2020, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Line of Duty unanswered questions: The loose ends we still need tying up after the season 6 finale

It was then one of the first drama productions to resume shooting in the UK and the cast and crew were able to resume filming in July.

The whole series took three months to film and took place across Bristol, Bath and Somerset.

Writer and directer Emily Mortimer has since spoken about what it was like to film during the Covid pandemic.

Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

She said: "It’s had its pros and cons. It’s been quite bonding. Initially, there was something exciting about being with a lot of people after not being with anyone for months on end.

"At first, it was freaky to be in rooms with people but it was a great feeling to be back at work, thinking about something other than the pandemic.

“I felt genuinely blessed to have a job.”

Andrew Scott - who plays Linda’s eccentric neighbour Lord Merlin - added: "Ironically I feel very safe on this set because you know everyone has been tested.

"The crew did an incredible job; wearing masks all day and you have to make more of an effort as you can’t read people’s faces. Everyone was so thrilled to be back working.

"We were so lucky that we were one of the first back after the first lockdown.”

Now Read: Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio reveals he hinted who H was in season one