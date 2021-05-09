The Pursuit of Love cast: How old is Lily James and does she have a boyfriend?

Lily James is playing Linda Radlett in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC/PA Images/Instagram

What is Lily James' age and what is her net worth? Here's what we know about The Pursuit of Love star...

Lily James is starring in new BBC drama The Pursuit of Love, playing the main character Linda Radlett.

An adaptation of the classic Nancy Mitford novel of the same name, it follows Linda’s quest to find romance.

But who is Lily James, how old is she and does she have a boyfriend? Here’s what we know…

How old is Lily James?

Lily James was born on 5 April 1989, making her 32-years-old. Her real name is Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson.

She studied acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and began her acting career in the British television series Just William.

The actress then went on to star as Lady Rose Aldridge in Downton Abbey before bagging the lead role in Cinderella in 2015.

Mamma Mia! fans will also recognise Lily for playing a young Donna Sheridan in the second film, while her other credits include Baby Driver, Rebecca and Rare Beasts.

Does Lily James have a boyfriend?

Yes, Lily James has been with her boyfriend Michael Shuman, 35, for a few months.

Lily James is reportedly dating Michael Shuman. Picture: Getty Images

The couple were recently spotted looking loved up in Los Angeles and Lily reportedly met his parents.

Michael Jay Shuman - also known as Mikey Shoes - is an American musician and songwriter who is best known for playing bass with rock band Queens of the Stone Age.

Before she went public with Michael, Lily was spotted looking cosy in Rome with her Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West, 50.

But in October, Dominic and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald issued a joint statement saying that their marriage ‘was strong’.

Lily previously dated Doctor Who and The Crown actor Matt Smith for five years, from 2014.

Lily James starred as a young Donna in Mamma Mia 2. Picture: Universal Pictures

What is Lily James’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lily James is reportedly worth $8million (£5.7million).

Opening up about her latest role, Lily has praised Linda's ‘passion’, telling Digital Spy: "She's unafraid, really.

"She has all this passion and fire and energy but no structure to put it into because she wasn't educated.

“And women, the restraints on their choices were so great, and yet she still carves out this life following her own heart and making great sacrifices and great personal loss.

"There's a courage to be who she is. That feels radical, even now."

