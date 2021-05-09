The Pursuit of Love cast: Who is in the period drama and where have you seen them before?

The full Pursuit of Love cast including Lily James and Dominic West. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast of The Pursuit of Love? Lily James, Dominic West and more...

Now that Line of Duty is officially over, a brand new drama is here to fill your Sunday nights.

The Pursuit Of Love is an adaptation of the classic Nancy Mitford novel of the same name which was released in 1945.

It follows Linda Radlett who leaves her family home in Oxfordshire on a quest to find romance.

But who is in the cast of The Pursuit of Love and where have you seen them before?

Cast of The Pursuit of Love:

Lily James as Linda Radlett

Lily James as Linda Radlett in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Playing the main character in The Pursuit of Love is Lily James.

Obviously, viewers will know Lily for her role in Downton Abbey as Lady Rose Aldridge, as well as lead parts in films Cinderella and Mamma Mia!.

Emily Beecham as Fanny Logan

Emily Beecham as Fanny Logan in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Emily is starring as narrator Fanny Logan, who is also Linda’s best friend.

The actress has previously had roles in Daphne, Hail, Caesar!, Into the Badlands and Berlin, I Love You.

Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin

Andrew Scott as Lord Merlin in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Linda and Fanny's eccentric neighbour, Lord Merlin, is played by Andrew Scott.

And TV fans will definitely recognise Andrew for his role as The Hot Priest in Fleabag, which won him the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

The actor also played Jim Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock and has had roles in His Dark Materials and Black Mirror.

Dominic West as Uncle Matthew

Dominic West as Uncle Matthew in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Uncle Matthew is like a father figure to Linda and is played by Dominic West.

Dominic previously played Jimmy McNulty in The Wire and Noah Solloway in The Affair.

He’s also starred on Appropriate Adult, Chicago, 300, Punisher: War Zone, John Carter and Colette.

Annabel Mullion as Aunt Emily

Annabel Mullion as Aunt Emily in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Annabel Mullion has previously starred in Carrington, Mission: Impossible, Me Without You and Mother's Milk.

She also appeared in Emma, Law and Order UK, Doll and Em, Agatha Christie's Poirot, Breathless, Wallander, Midsomer Murders and Lewis.

Emily Mortimer as The Bolter

Emily Mortimer as The Bolter in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Emily Mortimer has previously starred in Hugo, Mary Poppins Returns and Relic.

As well as starring in The Pursuit of Love as Fanny's mother, Emily also wrote the script and directed it.

Assaad Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre

Assaad Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

One of Linda's suitors Fabrice de Sauveterre, is played by actor Assaad Bouab.

He previously starred in Whatever Lola Wants, Call My Agent! and Homeland.

Shazad Latif as Alfred Wincham

Shazad Latif is playing Alfred Wincham in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: PA Images

Shazad Latif starred as Tariq Masood in the BBC TV series Spooks, and has also had roles in Toast of London, Penny Dreadful and Star Trek: Discovery.

Dolly Wells as Sadie Radlett

Dolly Wells as Sadie Radlett in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Sadie Radlett is played by Dolly Wells who previously wrote and co-starred in Doll & Em with best friend Emily Mortimer.

She also wrote and directed the 2019 comedy-drama Good Posture, with other credits including Star Stories, Some Girls and Dracula.

Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig

Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Another one of Linda’s suitors is played by Freddie Fox.

The actor previously starred as singer Marilyn in the BBC's Boy George biopic Worried About the Boy, he also starred in The Three Musketeers.

His other roles include The Mystery of Edwin Drood and as Jeremy Bamber in ITV's true-crime drama White House Farm.

Beattie Edmondson as Louisa Radlett

Beattie Edmondson as Louisa Radlett in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Playing the role of Louisa Radlett is Beatrice Edmondson.

Since 2015 she has been best known for appearing in the BBC Three sitcom Josh, as well as Fresh Meat, Patrick and Upstart Cow.

Aki Omoshaybi as Langstone Hughes

Aki Omoshaybi has previously had roles in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, REAL and The Riot Club.

