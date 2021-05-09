How many episodes are there of The Pursuit of Love?

The Pursuit of Love episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

If you’re looking for a brand new drama to get your teeth stuck into, look no further than BBC’s The Pursuit of Love.

An adaption of classic Nancy Mitford novel of the same name, it follows main character Linda Radlett (Lily James) on her quest for true love.

The period drama begins in the interwar period and sees Linda move from her home in Oxfordshire, to the Pyrenees and on to Paris.

Narrated by Linda’s cousin Fanny Logan, it’s been described as a cross between Downton Abbey and Bridgerton.

But how many episodes are there of The Pursuit of Love and where can I watch it?

The Pursuit of Love is airing on BBC this Spring. Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of The Pursuit of Love?

There are three episodes of The Pursuit of Love which are all an hour long.

It starts on May 9 at 9pm, and will run for three weeks, so the final episode will air on Sunday May 23.

All three episodes will drop in one go on Sunday on BBC iPlayer, which means you can binge watch them all in one go.

Viewers outside of the UK will be able to watch the series via Amazon Prime Video later in May.

Ahead of its release, Linda actress Lily James has opened up about her character, saying she can ‘relate’ to her passionate personality.

Lily James as Linda Radlett in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

Lily, 32, told the BBC: "She is a wonderful character: free-spirited, passionate, impulsive, fiery, frustrating, selfish and a brilliant human-being.

"I was attracted to the story as the two women are so linked but so different. The subject matter feels completely relevant, it's potent, nuanced…"

She continued: "The choices she makes at times feel harsh and quite brutal but I instinctively feel I understand her and love her deeply. I recognise a lot of myself in her."

The star will be appearing alongside the likes of Emily Beecham, Dominic West and Andrew Scott.

