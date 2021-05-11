Recognise Tony Kroesig from The Pursuit of Love? Here's where you've seen actor Freddie Fox before

Freddie Fox plays Tony Kroesig in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC/ITV/Netflix

Who is Freddie Fox and what else has he been in? Everything you need to know about The Pursuit of Love star...

The Pursuit of Love is the new period drama we’re already hooked on.

Adapted from the classic Nancy Mitford novel of the same name, it is set in the interwar period and follows Linda Radlett’s (Lily James) journey to love.

The three part series has an all star cast including Freddie Fox who plays Tony Kroesig.

Tony is a young man who catches Linda’s eye while studying at Oxford and later becomes a banker and politician.

But who is Freddie Fox and where do you recognise him from?

Freddie Fox stars alongside Lily James in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC

How old is Freddie Fox?

Freddie Fox was born in April 1989, making him 32-years-old.

The star comes from a family of actors and his grandfather is actor and theatrical agent Robin Fox.

Freddie's dad is the entertainer Edward Fox, while his sister is Emilia Fox.

His uncle is James Fox, while his cousins, Laurence, Jack and Lydia Fox, are also in the acting business.

What else has Freddie Fox been in?

Freddie Fox has been in a long list of TV shows since he started his acting career.

The star played Margaret Thatcher's son Mark in Netflix show, The Crown series four which was released back in November 2020.

He also played singer Marilyn in the BBC's Boy George biopic Worried About the Boy as well as playing Freddie Baxter in the television series’ Cucumber (2015) and Banana (2015).

TV lovers will also recognise him for playing killer Jeremy Bamber in ITV true crime drama White House Farm last year.

Freddie is also known for starring on the big screen in films such as The Three Musketeers, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Riot Club and Pride.

