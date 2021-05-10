The Pursuit of Love soundtrack: What songs are on the new period drama playlist?
10 May 2021, 12:09
The Pursuit of Love soundtrack including Dandy in the Underworld and Sea of Love.
The Pursuit of Love is the new period drama we’re already hooked on.
Starring Lily James as main character Linda Radlett, it is an adaptation of the classic Nancy Mitford novel of the same name which was released in 1945.
The story sees Linda leave her family home in Oxfordshire on a quest to find romance across the world.
As well as the amazing filming locations, viewers at home are loving the incredible playlist.
One person wrote on Twitter: “Well I loved The Pursuit of Love on the BBC. Andrew Scott is cooler than I’ll ever be. @Emily_Beecham and Lily James are excellent. Every tune on the soundtrack is a banger. Can’t wait for Emily Mortimer to direct more. #ThePursuitOfLove”.
“Wonderful. Acting and soundtrack both,” said another, while a third added: “Really enjoyed The Pursuit of Love. Harmless fun and a great soundtrack.”
And a fourth commented: “The soundtrack is making In Pursuit of Love great fun - Ceremony sounding amazing.”
But what songs are in The Pursuit of Love? Here’s what we know…
What songs are in The Pursuit of Love soundtrack?
- Bryan Ferry - The In Crowd
- Le Tigre - Deceptacon
- Ceremony - New Order
- T Rex - Dandy in the Underworld
- Cat Power - Sea of Love
- Sleater-Kinney - Modern Girl
- Marianne Faithful - Give My Love to London
- Joan Armatrading - Woncha Come On Home
- Karen Dalton - Are you Leaving for the Country
- The Meters - Cissy Strut
- Nina Simone - Be My Husband
- John Cale - Paris 1919
- Maria Arnal and Marcel Bagas - A La Vida
- Blossom Dearie - Plus Je t'embrasse
- Juliette Greco - Deshabillez-Moi
- Yves Montand - Rue St Vincent
- Marino Marini - Guaglione
The Pursuit of Love begins in the interwar period and sees Linda move from her home in Oxfordshire, to the Pyrenees and on to Paris.
Narrated by Linda’s cousin Fanny Logan, it’s been described as a cross between Downton Abbey and Bridgerton.
Ahead of its release, Linda actress Lily James has opened up about her character, saying she can ‘relate’ to her passionate personality.
Lily, 32, told the BBC: "She is a wonderful character: free-spirited, passionate, impulsive, fiery, frustrating, selfish and a brilliant human-being.
"I was attracted to the story as the two women are so linked but so different. The subject matter feels completely relevant, it's potent, nuanced…"
She continued: "The choices she makes at times feel harsh and quite brutal but I instinctively feel I understand her and love her deeply. I recognise a lot of myself in her."
