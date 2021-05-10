The Pursuit of Love soundtrack: What songs are on the new period drama playlist?

The Pursuit of Love has an amazing soundtrack. Picture: BBC

The Pursuit of Love soundtrack including Dandy in the Underworld and Sea of Love.

The Pursuit of Love is the new period drama we’re already hooked on.

Starring Lily James as main character Linda Radlett, it is an adaptation of the classic Nancy Mitford novel of the same name which was released in 1945.

The story sees Linda leave her family home in Oxfordshire on a quest to find romance across the world.

As well as the amazing filming locations, viewers at home are loving the incredible playlist.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Well I loved The Pursuit of Love on the BBC. Andrew Scott is cooler than I’ll ever be. @Emily_Beecham and Lily James are excellent. Every tune on the soundtrack is a banger. Can’t wait for Emily Mortimer to direct more. #ThePursuitOfLove”.

The Pursuit of Love is airing on BBC this Spring. Picture: BBC

“Wonderful. Acting and soundtrack both,” said another, while a third added: “Really enjoyed The Pursuit of Love. Harmless fun and a great soundtrack.”

And a fourth commented: “The soundtrack is making In Pursuit of Love great fun - Ceremony sounding amazing.”

But what songs are in The Pursuit of Love? Here’s what we know…

What songs are in The Pursuit of Love soundtrack?

Bryan Ferry - The In Crowd

Le Tigre - Deceptacon

Ceremony - New Order

T Rex - Dandy in the Underworld

Cat Power - Sea of Love

Sleater-Kinney - Modern Girl

Marianne Faithful - Give My Love to London

Joan Armatrading - Woncha Come On Home

Karen Dalton - Are you Leaving for the Country

The Meters - Cissy Strut

Nina Simone - Be My Husband

John Cale - Paris 1919

Maria Arnal and Marcel Bagas - A La Vida

Blossom Dearie - Plus Je t'embrasse

Juliette Greco - Deshabillez-Moi

Yves Montand - Rue St Vincent

Marino Marini - Guaglione

The Pursuit of Love begins in the interwar period and sees Linda move from her home in Oxfordshire, to the Pyrenees and on to Paris.

Narrated by Linda’s cousin Fanny Logan, it’s been described as a cross between Downton Abbey and Bridgerton.

Ahead of its release, Linda actress Lily James has opened up about her character, saying she can ‘relate’ to her passionate personality.

Lily, 32, told the BBC: "She is a wonderful character: free-spirited, passionate, impulsive, fiery, frustrating, selfish and a brilliant human-being.

"I was attracted to the story as the two women are so linked but so different. The subject matter feels completely relevant, it's potent, nuanced…"

She continued: "The choices she makes at times feel harsh and quite brutal but I instinctively feel I understand her and love her deeply. I recognise a lot of myself in her."

