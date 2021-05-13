Friends reunion air date confirmed as cast release emotional teaser clip

By Polly Foreman

The Friends cast have shared an emotional teaser clip ahead of the release of the Friends reunion.

In news we have been waiting what feels like several decades for, we *finally* have an update on the Friends reunion air date.

The cast have taken to their Instagram pages to announce that it will be released on May 27 on HBO in the US, with Jennifer Aniston writing: "It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?! 😝❤️".

We don't yet have confirmation on when the reunion will be available to watch in the UK, but watch this space...

As well as the update, the cast shared a teaser clip of them walking together to the Friends theme tune, and we're not ashamed to admit it got us feeling a little bit emotional...

The Friends reunion was confirmed way back in February 2020, but it was repeatedly pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the news of its postponement was announced, Jennifer Aniston previously promised that it would be 'more exciting and more fun'.

She told Deadline: "It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

Friends ran from 1994 until 2004. Picture: Getty

"I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed."

Friends began in 1994, and ran for 10 seasons until 2004.

It starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer, who will all reunite for the reunion episode.

