When is Too Hot To Handle season two out on Netflix?

Everything we know about Too Hot To Handle season two. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle season two release date: when will the new series of the show be out on Netflix?

Too Hot To Handle was up there with our favourite Netflix shows of the last year, and we've been on the edge of our seat waiting for news of a season two.

Thankfully, the streaming service recently confirmed that the second series will be dropping later this year, and we don't have long to wait...

Read more: Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant?

The official synopsis for the show reads: "The world’s hottest no dating dating show is back with 10 sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives."

Here's your need-to-know on when it will be out, and how you can watch it...

Too Hot To Handle will return this summer. Picture: Netflix

When is the Too Hot To Handle release date?

It has been confirmed that episodes of Too Hot To Handle series two will air weekly on Wednesdays from June 2021.

Unlike some Netflix series', therefore, you won't be able to binge every episode from the release date.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, previously said of the series' release: "We’re also experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds."

Read more: Will there be a season two of The Irregulars?

He also promised a few new surprises for the series, adding: "We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh – and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for."

How does Too Hot To Handle work?

The Love Island-esque show sees a bunch of sexy singletons move into an incredible villa and get to know each other.

The Too Hot To Handle villa is located in Mexico, and the twist is that players are not allowed to get intimate with each other.

If they do, they risk losing money from the winner's cash prize.

NOW READ:

How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?