Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant?

The Flight Attendant season two: will there be a second series and is there a release date yet?

If you've already binged every episode of The Flight Attendant, we're betting you're clamouring for news of a season two.

The US show arrived over here earlier this month, and has proved a huge hit with viewers since its release.

Read more: How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

It's a murder mystery that centres around an alcoholic flight attendant named Cassie, who wakes up next to the dead body of one of her previous passengers with no memory of the night before.

The final episode saw us finally find out who killed Alex - and many viewers have been wondering if there could be a second series in the works.

Here's what we know.

Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant? Picture: HBO/Sky One

Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant?

We have great news for fans of the show - The Flight Attendant will be returning for season two!

HBO confirmed the news back in January, with Kaley Cuoco - who plays Cassie - expressing her excitement at the news.

She said: "To say that I am elated would be an understatement.

"The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I'm so proud of the entire team behind its success."

Casey Bloys, Chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, praised "Cuoco's incredible, tour de force performance", adding: "I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next."

The Flight Attendant has been renewed for a second series. Picture: HBO/Sky One

When is The Flight Attendant season two release date?

We don't yet have a release date for the new series.

According to AdWeek, the second series of the show won't be released until Spring 2022 - meaning we could have a while to wait before it arrives in the UK.

Speaking to Radio Time in March, Kaley said that filming will begin 'at the end of this year'.

She added: “It will stay international. Obviously, we don’t know what the world will look like then, but we don’t know what it will look like tomorrow, so we’re hoping that we will be able to do some real travel by then and keep the show authentic.”

What will happen in The Flight Attendant season two?

We don't yet know what will happen in the new series, but showrunner Steve Yockey told The New York Times that he sees the new series as like "a new Hitchcock movie for Cassie to stumble into".

He added: "What if we go down this route of her living this new lifestyle, trying to be sober and clean up her act, and there is no excuse anymore? And what does work now look like? What does love now look like?

"The drinking was a symptom of the emotional trauma, and all the other stuff was a byproduct of the drinking," explained Yockey.

"So we'll see when she gets sober. It doesn't mean that the rest of the erratic behaviour calms down."

Kaley added: "And how do you live an honest life if you've never lived an honest life? That's not going to change in two [Alcoholics Anonymous] meetings."

NOW READ:

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?