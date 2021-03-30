How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?

The Flight Attendant episodes: how many episodes are there in season one?

If you've just started bingeing US show The Flight Attendant, you may be wondering how many episodes there are of the series.

The show, which stars The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, has proved a huge hit with viewers since it arrived in the UK earlier this month, and is receiving rave reviews from critics.

It tells the story of a flight attendant named Cassie, who has a drinking problem.

The show starts with her waking up in a hotel next to the dead body of one of the passengers from her last flight, with no memory of how she got there.

Here's your need-to-know on the episodes.

There are eight episodes in total in season one of The Flight attendant.

All episodes are available to watch on NowTV, and they are also being aired weekly on Friday nights at 9pm on Sky One.

The air dates for the episodes are as follows:

Friday 19 March - episode one Friday 26 March - episode two Friday 2 April - episode three Friday 9 April - episode four Friday 16 April - episode five Friday 23 April - episode six Friday 30 April - episode seven Friday 7 May - episode eight

The Flight Attendant has proved hugely popular with viewers. Picture: HBO/Sky One

In an interview with UK’s iNews, Kaley Cuoco opened up about her role in the show, which was her first major acting job since The Big Bang Theory.

She said: "Coming off such a successful show, I knew people were going to judge whatever I did next – not look down on, but question.

"It was a huge risk. I believe in my heart that no one would have cast me in this part even if I’d given the audition of my life. I felt like I had to prove I could do something else."

