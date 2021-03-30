How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?

30 March 2021, 15:13

The Flight Attendant episodes: how many episodes are there in season one?

If you've just started bingeing US show The Flight Attendant, you may be wondering how many episodes there are of the series.

Read more: How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

The show, which stars The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, has proved a huge hit with viewers since it arrived in the UK earlier this month, and is receiving rave reviews from critics.

It tells the story of a flight attendant named Cassie, who has a drinking problem.

The show starts with her waking up in a hotel next to the dead body of one of the passengers from her last flight, with no memory of how she got there.

Here's your need-to-know on the episodes.

Read more: Will there be a season two of Your Honor?

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?
How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there? Picture: HBO/Sky One

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?

There are eight episodes in total in season one of The Flight attendant.

All episodes are available to watch on NowTV, and they are also being aired weekly on Friday nights at 9pm on Sky One.

The air dates for the episodes are as follows:

  1. Friday 19 March - episode one
  2. Friday 26 March - episode two
  3. Friday 2 April - episode three
  4. Friday 9 April - episode four
  5. Friday 16 April - episode five
  6. Friday 23 April - episode six
  7. Friday 30 April - episode seven
  8. Friday 7 May - episode eight

The Flight Attendant has proved hugely popular with viewers
The Flight Attendant has proved hugely popular with viewers. Picture: HBO/Sky One

In an interview with UK’s iNews, Kaley Cuoco opened up about her role in the show, which was her first major acting job since The Big Bang Theory.

She said: "Coming off such a successful show, I knew people were going to judge whatever I did next – not look down on, but question.

"It was a huge risk. I believe in my heart that no one would have cast me in this part even if I’d given the audition of my life. I felt like I had to prove I could do something else."

NOW READ:

Who killed Alex in The Flight Attendant?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Shadow and Bone: trailer, release date and everything we know about the Netflix series

Shadow and Bone: trailer, release date and everything we know about the Netflix series
Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant?

Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant?

The Chase's Mark Labbett reveals diet changes that caused 10 stone weight loss

The Chase's Mark Labbett reveals how he dropped five dress sizes and lost 10 stone

Celebrities

The best family films to stream on Netflix this Bank Holiday

The best family movies to stream on Netflix UK over Easter

When is This Is My House on TV?

When is This Is My House on TV and what time is it on?

Trending on Heart

The hack was shared to TikTok

Mum's 'life-changing' cheese grater hack could save you loads of time when prepping herbs

Lifestyle

We've compiled all the best food and drink available for Easter

Create the ultimate Easter feast with these delicious meal boxes, treats, beers and wines

Food & Health

Treat yourself and your family to an Easter mug cake over the bank holiday weekend

How to make an Easter mug cake with only five ingredients

Food & Health

How to make hotcross buns

How to make hot cross buns at home this Easter including chocolate and vegan recipes

Food & Health

Online retailer 247 Blinds has hidden an Easter treat in this design.

Can you spot the Easter egg among the petals in this roller blind brainteaser?

Lifestyle