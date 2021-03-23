How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

23 March 2021, 15:54

What channel is The Flight Attendant on in the UK and how can I watch it online?

The Flight Attendant recently arrived on UK screens, and many people will be eager to get started on the hit US show.

The eight-part thriller series stars The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco as an alcoholic flight attendant who wakes up next to the dead body of one of her passengers in a hotel room with no memory of the night before.

It's based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, and is receiving rave reviews from critics.

The Flight Attendant was released before Christmas in the US, and arrived to the UK in March 2021.

Here's how you can watch it.

The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco
The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco. Picture: HBO/Sky One

What channel is The Flight Attendant on?

The show is on Sky One, with the first episode airing on the channel at 9pm on Friday March 19. Episode two will air on Friday 26 March, with the rest to follow weekly.

Following is a rundown of what dates the episodes are on:

  • Friday 19 March - episode one
  • Friday 26 March - episode two
  • Friday 2 April - episode three
  • Friday 9 April - episode four
  • Friday 16 April - episode five
  • Friday 23 April - episode six
  • Friday 30 April - episode seven
  • Friday 7 May - episode eight

How can you watch The Flight Attendant episodes online?

All episodes of The Flight Attendant are available to watch on NOWTV.

You can watch The Flight Attendant on NOW TV and Sky One
You can watch The Flight Attendant on NOW TV and Sky One. Picture: HBO/Sky One

What is The Flight Attendant about?

The show is a murder mystery, with the focus on who killed Alex being the premise of the show.

In an interview with UK’s iNews, Kaley Cuoco opened up about the role, which was her first major acting job since Big Bang Theory.

She said: "Coming off such a successful show, I knew people were going to judge whatever I did next – not look down on, but question.

"It was a huge risk. I believe in my heart that no one would have cast me in this part even if I’d given the audition of my life. I felt like I had to prove I could do something else."

