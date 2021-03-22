Who killed Alex in The Flight Attendant?

The Flight Attendant ending: who killed Alex Sokolov?

If you've already binged every episode of The Flight Attendant, you'll likely still be reeling from the show's ending.

The US TV show, which recently arrived in the UK, stars Kaley Cuoco as an alcoholic flight attendant named Cassie who wakes up next to the body of a passenger - Alex - with no memory of the night before.

The final episode saw details about Alex Sokolov’s murder come out, with Cassie and the FBI finally finding out who did it.

Here's your need-to-know (spoilers ahead...).

Who killed Alex Sokolov?

In the final episode, it was revealed that it was Buckley (real name Felix) who killed Alex.

He was hired to kill him by Victor, who was Miranda's boss at Lionfish.

Alex had found out that his family business - named Unisphere - was involved with illegaal missile smuggling with Lionfish. He had decided to move $200 million from the Lionfish accounts to an offshore bank.

Buckley was then sent to confront Alex in his Bangkok hotel room, to threaten him into revealing where he'd hidden the money. He then killed Alex.

It was shown that Cassie was drunkenly asleep in the corridor outside when Buckley arrived at his room, and she drunkenly got into bed with his body after he was killed.

How can I watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

The Flight Attendant started on Sky One on Friday 19 March at 9pm. All episodes are available to watch on NOW TV.

In an interview with UK’s iNews, Kaley Cuoco opened up about feeling determined to challenge her acting abilities in her first role post Big Bang Theory.

She said: "Coming off such a successful show, I knew people were going to judge whatever I did next – not look down on, but question.

"It was a huge risk. I believe in my heart that no one would have cast me in this part even if I’d given the audition of my life. I felt like I had to prove I could do something else."

