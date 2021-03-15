Where was The One on Netflix filmed?

The One filming locations: Where in London is The One set and what locations were used for filming the Netflix series?

The One was released on Netflix last week, and many viewers have been wondering where the drama was filmed.

The eight-part show is set predominantly in London, with The One's offices being located in King's Cross - but most scenes were filmed outside the capital.

Here's your need-to-know on where the show is set and filmed.

The One was filmed in a number of different locations. Picture: Netflix

Where was The One filmed?

The One was largely filmed in Bristol in late 2019 and early 2020.

A number of well-known Bristol locations are visible in the show - with some exterior scenes taking place in front of the Marriot Hotel on College Green, as well as Moon Street in St Paul's.

A number of interior scenes were also filmed in the city, with Megan's flat located in Caledonian Road, and Katie's on St Werburgh’s Mina Road.

Adam Knopf, a producer on the show, previously praised the Bristol Film Office for their help with the filming.

He said: "Bristol Film Office have yet again proved how accommodating they can be to make sure this process of scouting, prepping and shooting a series in the city goes smoothly. Their support was fantastic and has helped us nurture our ongoing relationship that we hope can continue."

Other British filming locations for the Netflix show include Newport and Cardiff's Cathays district.

The One is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Some scenes were filmed in Portugal, with actor Albano Jerónimo - who plays Rebecca's match Matheus - revealing on Instagram in June 2020 that he had completed filming in Lisbon.

Where is The One set?

While filming took place largely in Bristol, The One is largely set in London.

The main offices are situated in King's Cross, London, and Ben's body is found in the Thames River at the start of the show.

