Will there be a season two of The One on Netflix?

The One season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show and when will its release date be?

If you've already binged every episode of Netflix's The One (same), you'll likely be clamouring for news of season two.

The show may have only recently been released, but it's already proving a huge hit with viewers in the UK - and is currently at number two in the list of most popular shows.

It tells the story of a futuristic dating service, which uses DNA to find a user's perfect romantic match.

The story largely centres on the intelligent - but reckless - CEO Rebecca, played by Hannah Ware.

Here's what we know about season two.

We don't yet know whether there will be a season two of the show - but Netflix don't tend to announce news of second series' until the first has been up for a few weeks.

However, actress Zoë Tapper, who plays police officer Kate in the series, recently hinted that there is more to the story.

Speaking to the Express, she said: "Obviously you've started to see the cracks forming, you see the cracks forming in the characters but you also see the cracks forming in the actual business model.

"Because it's had such a global effect, it's as big as Facebook. People have taken this by storm, taken it on board, and it's changed their lives."

When is The One series two release date?

As season two is unconfirmed, we don't yet know when season two might be released - but watch this space!





What is The One about?

The series, which is based on a book of the same name by John Marrs, tells the story of a dating service that uses DNA technology to find the users' perfect match.

Netflix says: "No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there?

"What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them?

"The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again."

