How many episodes of The One are there on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

The One episodes: how many episodes are there in season one of the Netflix show?

If you haven't binged every episode already, you can bet The One is about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The futuristic Black Mirror-esque drama tells the story of a dating service that uses DNA and genetic to find your perfect match - meaning its users are able to find their perfect soulmate.

It largely centres around the CEO Rebecca, an intelligent but reckless scientist who runs the company.

The show also has a number of other storylines, which showcase how DNA matching affects the general public and the world.

Here's your need-to-know on how many episodes there are in season one.

How many episodes of The One are there?

There are eight episodes in total in season one.

What is The One about?

The show is based on a book of the same name by John Marrs, and tells the story of a dating service that uses DNA technology to find the users' perfect match.

Netflix says: "No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there?

"What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them?

"The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again."

Is there a trailer for The One?

You can watch the full trailer below.

In the trailer, CEO Rebecca is shown saying: A single strand of hair is all it takes to be matched with the one person that you are genetically guaranteed to fall in love with."

She then says that this will "change relationships and dating forever".

