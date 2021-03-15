Who is in the cast of The One on Netflix?

By Polly Foreman

The One full cast: who plays Rebecca, James, Ben, Hannah, Kate and other characters on the Netflix show?

The One is proving a huge hit with Netflix fans - and many people are wondering where they've seen the cast before.

Read more: How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

The Black Mirrow-esque show, which arrived on the streaming service on March 12, tells the story of a dating app - 'The One' that can find people's perfect match using DNA data.

It is told largely from the perspective of CEO Rebecca, with scenes from her past revealing the dodgy beginnings of her company.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast, and where you've seen them before...

Read more: Shadow and Bone: trailer, release date and everything we know about the Netflix series

Who plays Rebecca in The One?

Lead character Rebecca is played by actress Hannah Ware.

Rebecca is a billionaire scientist and CEO of The One. Throughout the series, her questionable past and reckless behaviour are shown to get her into trouble.

Who plays Rebecca in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Hannah Ware been in?

As well as The One, Hannah has appeared in Kelsey Grammer’s drama series Boss, in which she played the estranged daughter of a Chicago mayor.

Hannah also played the lead in US drama Betrayal, and also appeared in shows like Shame and Oldboy.

Who plays Ben in The One?

Ben is played by Amir El-Masry.

Ben features heavily in scenes from Rebecca's past, but is revealed to be dead in episode one after his body is found by police.

He is shown to have been close friends with Rebecca and James, the founders of the company, and even lived with Rebecca in the past.

Who plays Ben in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Amir El-Masry been in?

Amir has appeared in BBC shows including The Night Manager, Industry and McMafia, as well as Amazon Prime's Jack Ryan.

Who plays James in The One?

James is played by Dimitri Leonidas.

Along with Hannah, James is one of the founders of the company - and is shown to have been a good friend to her in past scenes.

Who plays Josh in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Dimitri Leonidas been in?

As well as The One, Dimitri is known for his roles in The Monuments Men, Rosewater and Riviera.

He began his TV career in beloved BBC show Grange Hill in 2001, playing Josh Irvine.

Who plays Hannah in The One?

Hannah is played by Lois Chimimba.

Hannah is happily married to her husband Mark, but secretly finds out his match after becoming concerned that he would leave her.

She then ends up befriending his match, named Megan, after finding her on Facebook.

Who plays Hannah in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Lois Chimimba been in?

Lois has appeared in TV shows like Trust Me, Doctor Who, and A Discovery of Witches.

Who plays Mark in The One?

Mark is played by Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

Mark is Hannah's husband, and a journalist who is writing a story on Rebecca.

Who plays Mark in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Eric Kofi-Abrefa been in?

He played Noah Webster in BBC Two drama Harlots, and also had roles in Channel 4's Humans, as well as film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Who plays Kate in The One?

Kate is played by Zoë Tapper.

Kate is one of the police officers investigating Rebecca, and she also finds her own match on The One.

Her match - Sophia - is hit by a bicycle on the way to meeting her in London, and ends up in a coma.

Who plays Kate in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Zoë Tapper been in?

Zoë has also appeared in ITV dramas Liar and Safe House, as well as BBC's Survivors and Syfy's Nightflyers.

Who plays Nick in The One?

Nick is played by Gregg Chillin.

Along with Zoë, Nick is one of the officers investigating Rebecca.

Who plays Nick in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Gregg Chillin been in?

Gregg has appeared in ITV drama Scott and Bailey, as well as Da Vinci’s Demons and A Discovery of Witches.

Who plays Matheus in The One?

Matheus is played by Albano Jerónimo.

Matheus is shown in past scenes to be Rebecca's real match, who lives in Tenerife and works as a bartender.

Who plays Matheus in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Albano Jerónimo been in?

As well as The One, Albano has appeared in Vikings, The Domain and Lines of Wellington.

Who plays Ethan in The One?

Ethan is played by Wilf Scolding.

Ethan lives with Rebecca, and is at first shown to be her match - but it later turns out the pair have an arrangement, as his match sadly died in previous years.

Who plays Ethan in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Wilf Scolding been in?

Wilf has appeared in Channel 4's Skins, Doctors, and Game of Thrones.

Who plays Lucy in The One?

Lucy is played by Laura Aikman.

Lucy is a friend of Hannah's, who finds out that she secretly discovered Mark's match.

Who plays Lucy in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Laura Aikman been in?

Most recently, Laura appeared in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, playing Smithy's girlfriend.

She has also appeared as Jo in Netflix's Love Sick, as well as Waterloo Road and The Job Lot.

Who plays Megan in The One?

Megan is played by Pallavi Sharda.

Megan is the march of Mark, who he grows close to after he invites her to Hannah's surprise birthday party.

Who plays Megan in The One? Picture: Netflix

What else has Pallavi Sharda been in?

As well as The One, Pallavi has also appeared in films Lion and the upcoming Tom & Jerry Movie.

NOW READ:

Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'