Who is The One's Hannah Ware and what else has she been in?

By Polly Foreman

Hannah Ware is the actress who plays Rebecca in Netflix series 'The One' - find out her age, Instagram, past TV work, and relation to Jessie Ware.

The One has proved a huge hit with viewers since its arrival on Netflix last week, and many people have been left wondering where they recognise lead character Rebecca from.

Rebecca is the lead character in Netflix series The One. Picture: Netflix

Rebecca is the intelligent - but reckless - CEO of The One, a dating agency that matches people with their perfect partners using DNA.

The story of the show is told in both present and past scenes, with Rebecca's mysterious backstory being the subject of the latter.

Who plays Rebecca in The One and what else has she been in?

Hannah Ware has appeared in a number of other TV shows and films. Picture: PA

Hannah Ware plays Rebecca in The One.

The actress is known for her roles in a number of other TV shows, including:

Betrayal (2013–2014)

The First (2018)

Boss (2011-12).

Hannah has also appeared in films like Hitman: Agent 47 and Aftermath.

How old is Hannah Ware?

Hannah was born on 8 December 1982, making her 38 years old.

Is Hannah Ware related to Jessie Ware?

Hannah is the older sister of musician Jessie Ware.

The One is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

What's Hannah Ware's Instagram name?

Hannah recently joined Instagram, with her first post being about the release of The One.

You can follow her @hannahroseware.

What is The One about?

The Netflix synopsis reads: "THE ONE is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.

"No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again."

