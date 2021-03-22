Will there be a season two of Your Honor?

Your Honour season two: will the Sky Atlantic show return for a second series and when will the release date be?

If you've already binged all 10 episodes of Your Honor, you'll likely be clamouring for news of a series two.

The Sky Atlantic series stars Bryan Cranston as a Judge who tries to cover up his son's hit and run after a teenager was killed, and is proving hugely popular with viewers.

Although the show is a Limited Series, some of its cast and crew have spoken out about hopes for more episodes.

Here's what we know about the potential for series two...

Your Honor season two hasn't yet been confirmed. Picture: Showtime/Your Honor

Will there be a season two of Your Honor?

A second series hasn't yet been confirmed, but showrunner Peter Moffatt recently opened up about his hopes for more episodes.

Speaking to Assignment X, he said: "I would be being dishonest if I were to say to you that, as a writer, I don’t think about some of the things that might go in Episode 11. Let's hope people like it, and if they like it enough, then I guess there’s a conversation to be had."

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr, who plays Charlie, also spoke about hiw hopes for more, saying: "I’ll be sitting in the café, waiting for the call.

"And I want people to know that the show is honest. It’s a real good look, a metaphor for society."

Your Honor stars Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston. Picture: Showtime/Your Honor

The show is based on an Israeli series named Kvodo. which was renewed for a second series, released in 2019.

Therefore, there is certainly potential for more in the story.

What is Your Honour about?

The Showtime synopsis reads: "Bryan Cranston stars as a judge confronting his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.

"He faces a series of impossible choices and discovers how far a father will go to save his son’s life."

