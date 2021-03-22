Will there be a season two of Your Honor?

22 March 2021, 13:58

Your Honour season two: will the Sky Atlantic show return for a second series and when will the release date be?

If you've already binged all 10 episodes of Your Honor, you'll likely be clamouring for news of a series two.

The Sky Atlantic series stars Bryan Cranston as a Judge who tries to cover up his son's hit and run after a teenager was killed, and is proving hugely popular with viewers.

Although the show is a Limited Series, some of its cast and crew have spoken out about hopes for more episodes.

Here's what we know about the potential for series two...

Read more: Who is in the cast of The One on Netflix?

Your Honor season two hasn't yet been confirmed
Your Honor season two hasn't yet been confirmed. Picture: Showtime/Your Honor

Will there be a season two of Your Honor?

A second series hasn't yet been confirmed, but showrunner Peter Moffatt recently opened up about his hopes for more episodes.

Speaking to Assignment X, he said: "I would be being dishonest if I were to say to you that, as a writer, I don’t think about some of the things that might go in Episode 11. Let's hope people like it, and if they like it enough, then I guess there’s a conversation to be had."

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr, who plays Charlie, also spoke about hiw hopes for more, saying: "I’ll be sitting in the café, waiting for the call.

"And I want people to know that the show is honest. It’s a real good look, a metaphor for society."

Your Honor stars Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston
Your Honor stars Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston. Picture: Showtime/Your Honor

The show is based on an Israeli series named Kvodo. which was renewed for a second series, released in 2019.

Therefore, there is certainly potential for more in the story.

Read more: Who plays Richard in The Bold Type and what else has he been in?

What is Your Honour about?

The Showtime synopsis reads: "Bryan Cranston stars as a judge confronting his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.

"He faces a series of impossible choices and discovers how far a father will go to save his son’s life."

NOW READ:

What is Ginny and Georgia about?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The viewing figures for Line of Duty season 6 are huge

Line of Duty season 6: What are the viewing figures and how many people are watching?
Who killed Alex in The Flight Attendant?

Who killed Alex in The Flight Attendant?

Holly and Phillip were behaving 'weirdly' on This Morning today

This Morning fans convinced Holly Willoughby is part of Ant and Dec prank after ‘rude’ behaviour

This Morning

A Meghan Markle lookalike appeared on This Morning today

Meghan Markle lookalike reveals she's been targeted by cruel trolls

Lifestyle

How many episodes of Your Honour are there?

How many episodes of Your Honor are there?

Trending on Heart

When will travel within the UK be allowed?

When can I travel in the UK?

Lifestyle

This TikTok pizza box folding hack will blow your mind

Pizza box folding hack lets you keep leftovers in the fridge without taking up loads of room

Lifestyle

Abbie Quinnen has spoken out following the horrific accident

AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen breaks silence following horror accident which left her with third-degree burns

Celebrities

Dr Ranj shocks All Star Musicals viewers as he unveils 'incredible' singing voice

Dr Ranj shocks All Star Musicals viewers as he unveils 'incredible' singing voice

Celebrities

A paramedic has warned against giving young children small easter eggs

Paramedic issues urgent warning about the dangers of giving kids small Easter eggs

Lifestyle