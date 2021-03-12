Who plays Richard in The Bold Type and what else has he been in?

Your need-to-know on Sam Page, who plays Richard in The Bold Type. Picture: PA/Getty

Sam Page is the actor who plays Richard in The Bold Type - here's your need-to-know on him: including wife, TV work and Instagram name.

The Bold Type has just dropped on Netflix, meaning many of are getting acquainted - and reacquainted - with the popular US show.

The comedy-drama series began in 2017, and all four seasons of the show are available to watch on the streaming service.

It tells the story of a group of three women (Sutton, Kat and Jane), who are employed at a fictional magazine called Scarlet in New York City.

One of the central characters of the series is Richard, a board member for the magazine and husband to Sutton.

The Bold Type is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

He is played by actor Sam Page, who you may recognise from a number of other TV shows and films.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Sam Page? What's his age and background?

Sam Page is a 44-year-old American actor. He was born in Wisconsin, and decided to become an actor after completing a degree in ecology and evolutionary biology at Princeton University.

He had no acting experience when he made the decision, and previously said: "I came home and told my mom and dad I was moving to Hollywood to become an actor."

Sam Page has appeared in shows like Gossip Girl and Desperate Housewives. Picture: PA

What else has Sam Page been in?

As well as The Bold Type, Sam has appeared in a huge range of TV and films.

Notable TV shows he has appeared in include the following:

Mad Men

Desperate Housewives

House of Cards

Switched at Birth

Scandal

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Gossip Girl

Who is Sam Page's wife?

Sam has been married to Cassidy Boesch since 2014.

The pair share son Logan, born in 2016, and twin daughters Eve and Annabelle, born in 2018.

He previously opened up about falling in love with her straight away after meeting her at a cocktail party.

Sam and his wife share three kids. Picture: PA

Sam told Cosmopolitan: "She was the first person I met when I walked in the door, and we talked all night, and I ended up driving her home because her friend wanted to leave.

"And on the way home [after I dropped her off], I called my friend—it was late too, because we talked a long time—and I left a voicemail and said, "I just wanted to go on the record to say, this has never happened to me before and I guess I wouldn't believe in this until it happened"—it was love at first sight. Love at first sight is real. It happened to me."

"By the time I met my wife, I wasn't thinking that marriage would even be a thing," he added. "I didn't mind the concept of having a partner for the rest of my life but I wasn't sure about the whole legal aspect of it. But when I met my wife, I knew immediately that my life would be very heavily impacted by this woman. And then shortly thereafter knew it was a done deal."

Is Sam Page on Instagram?

You can follow Sam @sampage.

