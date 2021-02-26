Shadow and Bone: trailer, release date and everything we know about the Netflix series

What is Shadow and Bone about and when is the release date? As the teaser trailer drops, here's your need-to-know on the upcoming series.

If you've binged every episode of Behind Her Eyes and are eagerly planning your next line-up of Netflix shows, it may interest you to know that the hugely-anticipated Shadow and Bone will be dropping on the streaming service this year.

The drama, based on a set of novels by Leigh Bardugo, stars the likes of Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, and Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker.

Today (26 February), a new teaser trailer dropped for the show - here's your need-to-know on when it's released.

The teaser trailer for Shadow and Bone has dropped. Picture: Netflix

Shadow and Bone release date

Shadow and Bone will be released on Friday 23 April 2021. While the precise time it will drop on Netflix hasn't been confirmed, new shows tend to arrive at 8:00am.

Shadow and Bone will be released in April. Picture: Netflix

What is Shadow and Bone about?

Shadow and Bone is based on the worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, and tells the story of soldier and orphan Alina Starkov, who is living in a war-torn world when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

With the threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alisha trains as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

Alina soon discovers that nothing in the world is as it seems, as there are dangerous forces at play...

Shadow and Bone is based on a set of novels by Leigh Bardugo. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the Shadow and Bone cast?

The cast is as follows:

Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov)

Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev)

Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker)

Amita Suman (Inej)

Kit Young (Jesper Fahey)

Ben Barnes (General Kirigan)

Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky)

Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik)

Daisy Head (Genya Safin)

Simon Sears (Ivan)

Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar)

Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra)

Kevin Eldon (The Apparat)

Julian Kostov (Fedyor)

Luke Pasqualino (David)

Jasmine Blackborow (Marie)

Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia)

Is there a trailer for Shadow and Bone?

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

Shadow and Bone will arrive on Netflix on 23 April 2021 - visit Netflix for more information.

