29 March 2021, 16:18 | Updated: 29 March 2021, 17:06

If you've already binged every episodes of The Irregulars, we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season two.

The eight-part series arrived on Netflix on Friday 26 March, and has proved hugely popular with viewers since its release.

It's set in Victorian London, and follows gang 'The Irregulars', who are drafted in to do some work for the sinister Dr Watson and his associate Sherlock Holmes.

The drama was inspired by the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and offers a new side to the Sherlock Holmes story.

Here's everything we know about a possible season two...

Will there be a season two of The Irregulars?

We don't yet know whether there will be a second series of the show, as Netflix usually wait until a few weeks post-release date to announce more seasons of their shows.

Speaking about the potential for season two, show creator Tom Bidwell told RadioTimes.com: "Season two, season three, we’d love to do if we get a chance.

"There’s almost too much story in season one! We certainly had to move some out of season one to kind of make space. So yeah, if we, if we’re allowed to come back, we will hit the ground running for sure.

And Royce Pierreson, who plays Dr Watson, added: “I would love to. I think it sets up perfectly. I mean, there’s so much in this season, Tom gets so much into it.

"But I think that’s so we can go so much further. I love playing Watson. There’s so much more I want to do with them. Yeah, sign me up."

When would The Irregulars season two release date be?

As a second series has been confirmed, we don't know when a possible release date would be - but it is likely that fans would have to wait until 2022.

The Irregulars is available to stream on Netflix now

