Is Prince Leopold from The Irregulars based on a real person?

By Polly Foreman

Was Prince Leopold real? Everything you need to know about the character from Netflix's The Irregular.

The Irregulars has finally arrived on Netflix, and many viewers have been wondering whether the character Prince Leopold is based on a real person.

Prince Leopold, who is played by Harrison Osterfield, is a member of the Royal Family who receives a great deal of protection because of his haemophilia, a disease that means your blood doesn't clot properly - meaning small injuries could be life-threatening.

Prince Leopold appears in Netflix series The Irregulars. Picture: Netflix

He becomes frustrated while trapped in Buckingham Palace, and ends up running away from his lifestyle.

Here's your need-to-know on the real-life Prince Leopold.

Was Prince Leopold a real person?

He was! Prince Leopold is based on a real-life Prince, born in 1853.

He was the youngest son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and he was known as the Duke of Albany.

Prince Leopold was Queen Victoria's son. Picture: Getty

Much of Prince Leopold's character is fictionalised (such as him running away to join The Irregulars and fight supernatural beings...), but there are some parallels between his real life and portrayal in the show.

He did actually suffer from haemophilia in real life, a condition that he inherited from his mother - who was a carrier.

Because of this, his life was limited - he was unable to serve in the army and he had to spend a great deal of time at home.

In real life, he went down the academic route - and was the President of the Oxford University chess club.

The Irregulars is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

In The Irregulars, he meets Princess Helena of Waldeck and Pyrmont from Germany - who the real Prince Leopold went on to marry.

She gave birth to a daughter named Alice in 1883.

Prince Leopold died of injuries relating to a fall in 1884 when he was 30 years old, shortly before the birth of his son.

Who plays Prince Leopold in The Irregulars?

Prince Leopold is played by Harrison Osterfield.

Harrison is perhaps best known for his role in TV show Catch-22.

