Who is in the cast of The Irregulars on Netflix?

The highly anticipated British crime drama The Irregulars has finally dropped on Netflix, and many viewers have been left wondering where they recognise the cast from.

The series, which is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is set in Victorian London. It follows a gang of troubled street teenagers called The Irregulars, who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his business partner Sherlock Homes.

You may recognise the cast from a number of other British TV shows - here's your need-to-know on them.

Who plays Sherlock Holmes in The Irregulars?

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Sherlock Holmes in The Irregulars. Picture: PA

Sherlock Holmes is played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes, who we bet you'll recognise from his previous work.

His first notable TV role was as school bully Mark Donovan in The Inbetweeners, and he subsequently starred in Killing Eve season two.

Henry also appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Roger Davis in 2005, as well as more recently Now You See Me in 2016.

Who plays Dr Watson in The Irregulars?

Royce Pierreson plays Dr Watson in The Irregulars. Picture: PA

Dr Watson is played by Royce Pierreson, who has also appeared in a number of TV shows previously.

He is perhaps best known for playing D.C. Jamie Desford in Line of Duty, a recurring role in season four.

Royce also appeared in the BBC's Murdered By My Boyfriend, as well as Netflix's The Witcher.

Who plays Bea in The Irregulars?

Thaddea Graham plays Bea in The Irregulars. Picture: Netflix

Bea - the leader of the gang - is played by Thaddea Graham.

Thaddea is known for playing Hanmei Collins Sky One's series Curfew, as well as Iona in Netflix's The Letter for the King.

Who plays The Linen Man in The Irregulars?

Clarke Peters plays The Linen Man in The Irregulars. Picture: Getty

US actor Clarke Peters plays The Linen Man in the show, who you will recognise from a number of major films.

He has appeared in the likes of Endgame (2009), John Wick (2014), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), Harriet (2019), and Da 5 Bloods (2020).

Clarke also played Lester Freamon in TV series The Wire.

Who plays Jessie?

Darci Shaw plays Jessie in The Irregulars. Picture: PA

Darci Shaw plays Bea's younger sister Jessie.

Darci has also appeared in ITV's The Bay, as well as film Judy.

Who plays Billy in The Irregulars?

Jojo Macari plays Billy in The Irregulars. Picture: PA

Billy is played by Jojo Macari.

Jojo is known for appearing in a number of shows - including Sex Education and Hard Sun.

Who plays Patricia Coleman-Jones in The Irregulars?

Olivia Grant plays Patricia in The Irregulars. Picture: PA

Patricia is played by Olivia Grant.

Olivia is known for her work in shows like Lark Rise to Candleford and Personal Affairs.

She also appeared in 2007 film Stardust.

Who plays Inspector Lestrade in The Irregulars?

Aidan McArdle plays Inspector Lestrade in The Irregulars. Picture: Getty

Inspector Lestrade is played by Aidan McArdle.

Aidan is known for his work in films like Ella Enchanted (2004), The Duchess (2008) and The Professor and the Madman (2019).

He has also appeared in shows like Mr Selfride and The Fall.

Who plays Spike in The Irregulars?

McKell David plays Spike in The Irregulars. Picture: PA

Spike is played by McKell David.

McKell is known for his roles in Black Mirror (2011) and film The Gentleman (2019).

Who plays Leopold in The Irregulars?

Leopold is played by Harrison Osterfield.

Harrison is best known for his role in TV show Catch-22.

Harrison Osterfield plays Leopold in The Irregulars. Picture: PA

The Irregulars is available to stream on Netflix now.

