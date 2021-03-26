Where was The Irregulars filmed?

The Irregulars filming locations: where is the Netflix drama set, and where was it filmed?

The Irregulars has finally arrived on Netflix, with the new drama exploring another side to the story of Sherlock Holmes.

It's set in Victorian London, and follows gang 'The Irregulars', who are drafted in to do some work for the sinister Dr Watson and his mysterious associate Sherlock Holmes.

It was inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and comes from the writer of hit Channel 4 show My Mad Fat Diary.

Here's your need-to-know about where the show was filmed:

The show is set in Victorian London, but many scenes were filmed in Liverpool, Manchester, Chester and north Wales.

Many scenes were filmed at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, Yorkshire, which is a Grade I listed building.

The long-abandoned servants’ quarters at the stately home were used to film scenes between autumn 2019 and February 2020.

Much of The Irregulars was filmed in a Grade I listed building in Yorkshire. Picture: Netflix

An outdoor set was created, with designers creating the show's Duck and Quiver Inn off an area called Back Yard.

Prince Leopold's bedroom was also filmed here, with the building's 'Green Dining Room' being the location used.

Sarah McLeod, CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which said, according to the Star: "The ground in front of the Slaughter House was covered with a very un-Victorian layer of Tarmac, so the location team did us a great favour and removed it, revealing the original cobbles.

"We were thrilled to host the world's leading streaming entertainment service and hope they return if there’s a second season.

"Filming is a very important source of income for the trust. We will be glued to The Irregulars. It’s always exciting when we have film crews with us, but even more so when we finally get to see the production on screen."

How can I watch The Irregulars on Netflix?

The Irregulars arrived on Netflix on Friday 26 March.

