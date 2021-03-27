Who plays Sherlock Holmes in The Irregulars and what else has he been in?

Henry Lloyd-Hughes is the actor who plays Sherlock in The Irregulars - find out his age, Instagram and previous TV work.

The Irregulars has *finally* arrived on Netflix - and if you're scratching your head trying to work out where you recognise the Sherlock Holmes actor from, you're probably not alone.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes has appeared in a number of major British shows, and rose to prominence playing school bully Mark Donovan in The Inbetweeners.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Who is Henry Lloyd-Hughes? What's his age and background?

Henry, 35, is an actor from London.

His first acting from was n Murphy's Law in 2004, and he also appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - playing Roger Davis.

More recently, Henry has appeared in ITV's The Durrells, BBC Three's Killing Eve, and BBC TV miniseries Les Miserables.

What else has Henry Lloyd-Hughes been in?

Henry rose to fame playing Mark Donovan in The Inbetweeners, a role he had between 2008-10. He also appeared in The Inbetweeners Movie.

In 2010, he played a young David Miliband in TV documentary Miliband and Brothers.

Henry played school bully Mark Donovan in The Inbetweeners. Picture: Channel 4

Who does Henry Lloyd-Hughes play in The Irregulars?

Henry plays Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix series, which is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The show is set in Victorian London, and follows a gang of troubled street teenagers called The Irregulars who are manipulated into solving crimes for Doctor Watson and his business partner Sherlock Homes.

Speaking to the i Paper about the role, Henry said that he relished "exploding the preconceived notions of what the Sherlock legend is".

He added: "I felt like it was really revelatory to see this period played through their [The Irregulars gang's] eyes, through people at the bottom looking up rather than the other way around."

What is Henry Lloyd-Hughes' Instagram name?

You can follow him on Instagram @matineeidle.

Is Henry Lloyd-Hughes married?

Henry got married to his longterm girlfriend Rosie in 2014.

