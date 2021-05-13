When is Love Is Blind season two out on Netflix?

Love Is Blind season two release date: when is the new series out on Netflix?

Love Is Blind was one of the standout new reality series' of 2020, and we are on the edge of our seats waiting for news of season two.

The premise of the show is simple - a group of single get to know each other, start dating, and some of them even end up getting engaged.

The catch, though, is that they never actually see each other, and get engaged before meeting face-to-face.

Two of the couples from season one are still married to this day - Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett - so the format clearly has something going for it.

Here's what we know about season two.

When is the Love Is Blind season two release date?

We don't yet have a release date for season two.

It was confirmed in March 2020 that Netflix has ordered seasons two and three of the show.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will reportedly return for both series'.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix's VP of nonfiction series and comedy specials, said at the time, according to Variety: "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

Vanessa confirmed in March 2021 that filming would be taking place soon, and that it would be taking place within the next month.

This means that the show is likely filming at the moment.

How does Love Is Blind work?

Love Is Blind sees two groups of guys and girls date each other in separate 'pods'.

When they are getting to know each other, they only hear each other's voices - and don't get to find out what they look like.

After around 10 days has passed, the couples still interested in pursuing the experiment get engaged, before meeting each other for the first time and being whisked off to a honeymoon-style holiday.

If their relationship survives they honeymoon, they will then return home and live together for four weeks to decide if they want to go through with tying the knot...

After the four weeks is up, the wedding arrive - and the couples get to decide whether they do want to go through with spending their lives together.

