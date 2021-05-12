When is Selling Sunset season four out on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season four release date: when is the new series out on Netflix and who will be in the cast?

It feels like we've been waiting decades for the return of our favourite show, but the new series of Selling Sunset is now on the horizon.

The Netflix reality series - which was first released in 2019 - follows a group of real estate agents who work at the Oppenheim Group (run by twins Brett and Jason Oppenheim). There are currently three seasons available to watch on Netflix.

Read more: All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May

Earlier this year, it was announced that the show had been renewed for series four and five, and fans have been eagerly waiting for info on season four.

Here's what we know...

Selling Sunset season four will be out this year. Picture: Netflix

When is Selling Sunset season four out?

We don't yet have a release date for the series, but it is likely it will be out later this year.

The case are currently filming the new series, which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so we likely won't have a release date any time soon.

Castmember Mary Fitzgerald recently told Radio Times in February that it would be out in around six months (which from then would be July).

She said: "I think everybody can expect to see a season four probably and hopefully in about six months. We film for probably four or five months for each season and then there’s a couple of months for editing and then you guys would probably see it in about six months."

Who will be in the new series of Selling Sunset?

We don't have confirmaiton of the full cast, but it is likely that Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and husband Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz will all be back.

Davina did leave The Oppenheim Group to work for Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills, but it looks like she will still be returning.

There were also reports that Brett had started his own brokerage firm, but Jason later refuted that claim.

Read more: The Masked Dancer UK costumes - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

The original cast will be back for season four. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Selling Sunset season four?

We don't yet know what will happen in the new series, but there are a number of storylines that could be explored...

At the end of the last season, Maya was seen doubting her future at the Group and thinking of potentially starting a Miami branch - so that could certainly feature.

Christine also recently announced her pregnancy, so it's likely that that will be a storyline in the new series.

Heather is also engaged to her partner Tarek El Moussa, so we could even see another wedding on the show.

NOW READ:

When is Too Hot To Handle season two out on Netflix?