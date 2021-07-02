All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in July

Full list of everything coming to Netflix in June... including new dating show Sexy Beasts. Picture: Netflix

Netflix July releases: full list of all the TV shows coming to the streaming service this month.

Over the last year, we've had plenty of time to get acquainted with the incredible TV shows and films arriving on Netflix.

In June, a highlight was Too Hot To Handle, with the second series of the Love Island-esque show dropping on the streaming service last week.

In July, we have loads more to look forward to, and we're counting down the days until Masked Singer-esque dating show Sexy Beasts drops on Netflix.

Here are the other TV and film highlights dropping on Netflix in July

July 1

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle Of Endymion (2013)

Akira (1988)

An American Girl: Saige Paints The Sky (2013)

An Officer And A Gentleman (1982)

Assault On Precinct 13 (2005)

Code Red (2013)

Could You Survive? (season one)

Crash Pad (2017)

Dynasty Warriors (2021)

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)

Generation 56K (season one)

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Arrow Of The Orion (2019)

L.A.’s Finest (season one)

Masameer County (season one)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021)

My Hero Academia (season one)

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)

On The Job (2013)

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (multiple parts)

Quarantine Tales (season one)

Rainbow Rangers (season one)

Say I Do

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey Of The Brave (2016)

The Serpent (Limited Series)

The Snow Queen (1995)

Winx Club (season six)

Young Royals (season one)

July 2

The 8th Night (2021)

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)

Mortal (season two)

July 4

We the People (season one)

July 5

Midsommar (2019)

You Are My Spring (season one)

Midsommar drops on Netflix on July 5. Picture: A24

July 6

Born To Be Wild (season one)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (season two)

July 7

Cat People (season one)

Dogs (season two)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021)

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019)

The Mire (season two)

The War Next-Door (season one)

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)



July 8

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (season one)

July 9

Atypical (season four)

Biohackers (season two)

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became A Superhero (2021)

How To Become A Tyrant (season one)

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021)

The Cook Of Castamar (season one)

The Water Man (2020)

Virgin River (season three)

July 10

120 battements par minute (2017)

Chicken Run (2000)

Outback Lockdown (season one)

July 13

Days Of Destiny (2021)

Naomi Osaka (season one)

Ridley Jones (season one)

July 14

A Classic Horror Story (2021)

Heist (season one)

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021)

The Guide To The Perfect Family (2021)

July 15

A Perfect Fit (2021)

BEASTARS (season two)

Last Men In Aleppo (2017)

Never Have I Ever (season two)

Peppa Pig (season six)

July 16

2 Weeks In Lagos (2019)

Crawl (2019)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)

Good Boys (2019)

Johnny Test (season seven / Revival)



July 17

Ali & The Queens (2021)

July 21

Chernobyl 1986 (2021)

Sanitation Day (2020)

Sexy Beasts (season one)

Too Hot To Handle – Brazil (season one)

Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans (2021)

July 22

9 To 5: The Story Of A Movement (2020)

Cousins (2021)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2020)

July 26

The Current War (2017)

July 27

Mighty Express (season four)

July 29

Resort To Love (2021)

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (one season)

July 30